Dave Chappelle talks about George Floyd case in new Netflix release

Comedian Dave Chappelle gave a powerful monologue about the death of George Floyd in a clip from a surprise show released by Netflix on Thursday.

The clip is titled “8:46,” signifying the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto Floyd’s neck. The video was released under the Netflix comedy account “Netflix is a Joke” and runs a little over 27 minutes.

The clip begins with crowds arriving for an outdoor venue, wearing masks and receiving temperature checks. Chappelle begins the routine by acknowledging the strangeness of doing comedy in the time of social distancing. From there, he launches into a monologue on the Floyd case, delivering a passionate take on the killing in Minneapolis and the protests that followed. Watch the clip below (warning: there’s some strong language that some viewers may find offensive):