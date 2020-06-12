Dave Chappelle talks about George Floyd case in new Netflix release

Comedian Dave Chappelle gave a powerful monologue about the death of George Floyd in a clip from a surprise show released by Netflix on Thursday.
The clip is titled “8:46,” signifying the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto Floyd’s neck. The video was released under the Netflix comedy account “Netflix is a Joke” and runs a little over 27 minutes.
The clip begins with crowds arriving for an outdoor venue, wearing masks and receiving temperature checks. Chappelle begins the routine by acknowledging the strangeness of doing comedy in the time of social distancing. From there, he launches into a monologue on the Floyd case, delivering a passionate take on the killing in Minneapolis and the protests that followed. Watch the clip below (warning: there’s some strong language that some viewers may find offensive):
The YouTube posting also includes a brief message: “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand” and implores viewers to support the Equal Justice Initiative advocacy group.
Chappelle is one of the most prominent comedians in America, known for his quick wit and incisive social commentary. He made his mark with the groundbreaking “Chappelle Show” in the early 2000s on Comedy Central, but abruptly walked away from the series under the escalating pressures of stardom. He went into hiatus for roughly a decade, making few appearances, before resurfacing for a series of Netflix specials that have become one of the centerpieces of the streaming service’s foray into stand-up comedy.
