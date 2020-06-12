Police chokeholds banned in New York State

New York City also took tentative steps toward meeting protesters’ calls to “defund the police.” On Friday, the City Council speaker, Corey Johnson, said the Council had identified $1 billion in cuts to the Police Department’s $6 billion budget, and would urge Mayor Bill de Blasio to agree in advance of the July 1 budget deadline.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the expansive package of bills less than three weeks after Floyd’s death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, which has since sparked widespread civil unrest and demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

New York on Friday became the first state to take meaningful action to rein in police forces after the killing of George Floyd, banning the use of chokeholds by law enforcement and repealing a half-century-old law that has kept police disciplinary records secret in the state.

De Blasio quickly rejected the proposal, while indicating that he was open to further negotiations over the size of the Police Department.

A similar reckoning is occurring across the nation, as lawmakers are weighing various changes to police tactics that may have exacerbated racial disparities in law enforcement. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an immediate end to the use of “strangleholds” last week, saying such use of force had “no place any longer in 21st century practices and policing.”

And in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed on May 25, the City Council voted on Friday to seek “a transformative new model for cultivating safety in our city” just days after vowing to dismantle the city’s police department. But even there, change would take time — months if not more, and not before a citywide vote and rounds of bureaucratic wrangling.

On Capitol Hill, House Democrats unveiled a sweeping bill on Monday aimed at addressing racial bias and overuse of force in policing. The bill would require all uniformed federal officers to wear body cameras, and would limit the military-grade equipment being shipped to state and local law enforcement.

Republicans, who have been put on the defensive by public support for both protests and police reform, are still formulating a legislative response. But at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Republicans on the panel spoke of “bad apples” among police officers, and decried calls to defund the police, even though no such proposal was in the Democrats’ bill.