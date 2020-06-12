Restaurants, at the mercy of COVID-19 for months, are now at the mercy of the weather, too

The challenges restaurants now face played out Thursday in the North End, the first day restaurants there were allowed to open for outdoor dining. When the sky dumped a sheet of rain on Hanover Street, many tables cleared out fast, while some patrons toughed it out and continued munching under umbrellas.

But the now-al fresco industry is facing a major new adversary, which could further hamper its success: the weather.

This week marked a major milestone for restaurants in Massachusetts, with many allowed to serve customers — only outdoors — for the first time in months.

In Boston, nearly 200 restaurants have received temporary outdoor dining permits so far, said Mayor Martin J. Walsh Wednesday. And most plan to remain open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends — weather permitting.

Advertisement

“If it rains, we’re in God’s hands,” said North End restaurateur Frank DePasquale.

Restaurant-goers ate dinner at tables set along the street outside of Trattorio II Panino on Thursday night in the North End. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

DePasquale has hoisted umbrellas at each table to shield his customers from too much sun or unfavorable conditions. Trattoria Il Panino and Mare Oyster Bar, two of his five open restaurants, also have retractable awnings overhead.

Still, DePasquale knows a particularly chaotic swirl of stormy conditions could force him to close for a day.

“We’ll deal with that when it happens,” he said. “Maybe we won’t open.”

In the Seaport, the Barking Crab’s director of operations, Alexandra Morris, said the restaurant would also consider shuttering in severe weather. Starting Thursday, the seafood joint opened its tent and sidewalk seating to the public. With social distancing guidelines, it can seat upwards of 70 people, and all of them would be exposed to the elements.

“The tent is open air on both sides and the rest of the seats are outside, so you’re going to get wet,” she explained. “You’ll feel a breeze if the wind blows. But we want it to be sunny and warm, the best it can be for everyone.”

Advertisement

Ward 8 City Councilor Cathyann Harris (left) ate dinner with Mayor Jeannette McCarthy of Waltham at Peppino's Dosa in Waltham. McCarthy and Harris strategized with other city council members to come up with a way to revitalize the local economy. One of their solutions was to shut down Waltham's main drag to traffic to allow restaurant owners to utilize the street for pop-up seating. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Barking Crab has also applied to erect additional sidewalk seating beyond its property line.

The Yellow Door Taqueria in Dorchester has so far been lucky: The landlord freed up a driveway to use as additional patio space. That means, combined with the existing patio, the restaurant can accommodate more people outside than ever before.

But when the inevitable summer thunderstorm hits, there will be nowhere for Yellow Door customers to retreat. “Normally if something happens, we’d do our best to accommodate you inside,” co-owner Jarek Mountain said. "That’s not an option right now.”

Dreary weather conditions also threaten the ability of restaurant employees to do their jobs.

The co-owner of Tempo in Waltham, Erin Barnicle, said it’s nearly impossible to bring customers drinks and entrees in a downpour. She and her husband, Nathan Seigl, bought multiple umbrellas and free-standing canopies to cover their impromptu patio on Moody Street, but she said they may not provide enough protection for servers going back and forth between the kitchen and tables. And what customer wants soggy food and watered-down drinks?

“There’s the logistical side of getting food on the table,” Barnicle explained. “What are they going to do? Run back and forth? We’re playing it by ear.”

One plan Tempo has in place to keep everyone working on rainy days is to have staff double as delivery drivers for takeout meals when the weather halts sit-down dining, she said.

Advertisement

Tara Restaurant, down the street from Tempo, plans to completely revert to delivery and takeout on days when their 10 outdoor seats cannot be occupied. “It’s difficult — very, very difficult — to have people sit outside in the rain,” said owner Myriam Villarroel. “We will then do what we did for many months when we could not open.”

Others are debating the financial benefit of outfitting open-air spaces during this outdoor-dining-only stretch of Phase 2, especially since it’s unclear how long it will last. According to the state’s four-phase coronavirus reopening plan, indoor dining can resume later on in Phase 2, with a long list of restrictions.

Bryan Palazzo, the owner of Mystic Station in Malden, said the cost for umbrellas, tents, and more depends on the size of the restaurant, but either way, it’s a hefty price tag. He said he personally doesn’t want to invest in protections until he is sure customers will still come out in wet weather. The city denied his first request to put tables in two parking spaces in the street, and his second application for sidewalk seating will not be processed until Tuesday.

“Where my outdoor dining would be, that’s not private land,” said Palazzo. “The amount of coverings allowed would be restricted anyway. And I don’t want to put in money for things we may not need if we end up not having a bad rainy season.”

He said he will need to spend almost $1,000 on street barriers, a couple of hundred dollars on individual table umbrellas, and another thousand or so on heat lamps if the pandemic persists past late summer.

Advertisement

Larger umbrellas and canopies cost even more. Faces Brewing Co. in Malden, for example, spent $3,000 on a tent for the summer. (Renting would have been even more expensive.)

From left, Sean Doyle and his wife Ashleigh, ate dinner with friends Sean Doyle, Meeghan Cozzens and 10-month-old Maeve Doyle at Amuleto restaurant in Waltham. Nearby, other restaurants, such as Tempo, have also set up tables along the recently shutdown street. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

South Street Diner owner Sol Sidell is in the same boat.

Business at the three sit-down tables he arranged Monday has been slow even in nice weather, so he’s wary of pouring more money into his makeshift patio. And since the sliver of sidewalk he is allowed to occupy is so small, Sidell said, “there isn’t even enough space to put in weather protections.” For now, he’s relying on his 24-hour delivery and takeout service for income.

Like most restaurant owners, Sidell is giddy about the return of communal dining but eagerly anticipates the moment his diner is bustling again indoors.

“It’s a waiting game,” said Sidell. “But I want to accommodate as many people as possible, as soon as possible.”

Jaclyn Reiss contributed to this report. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.