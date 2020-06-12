State reports 392 more coronavirus cases, 46 new deaths

The case and death totals reflect both confirmed and probable cases of the virus. When confirmed cases only are included, the total so far is 7,382 deaths and 100,811 cases.

State officials reported Friday that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 46 to 7,538 and the number of people who have tested positive had climbed by 392 to 105,059, as most key metrics monitored by state officials showed continued progress in battling the outbreak.

The state also reported new results among the four key metrics it is using to determine the pace of a four-phase reopening process.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed another slight decrease to 3.4 percent as of Thursday, down from 3.6 percent the day before. It has fallen 88 percent since mid-April.

The three-day average of hospitalized patients dropped to 1,246 as of Thursday, from 1,331 the day before, down 65 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity ticked up to 5 on Thursday after remaining stable at 4 for most of the week, though it was still down 76 percent from mid-April highs.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths dropped back down to 34 as of Tuesday after an uptick to 38 earlier in the week. The number has dropped 78 percent since mid-April.

The state released the latest numbers as US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials.

Baker said encouraging trends in the metrics "are the direct result of the work that has been done by the people here in Massachusetts to distance, to wear masks or face coverings, to wash their hands, to clean surfaces, and to recognize and understand the importance of respecting the virus.”

He said the state is checking the data as it proceeds with a phased reopening.

“There’s no question in my mind that a cautious and careful reopening based on data is ultimately our best way to ensure that we don’t end up creating a second outbreak,” Baker said.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com