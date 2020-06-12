Defense of Newton police stop smacks of white privilege

Tim Duncan, former deputy athletic director at Northeastern, posted a video on Twitter this month detailing an incident in which he was stopped by police not far from his home in Newton. Duncan currently serves as athletic director at the University of New Orleans. New Orleans Athletics

I disagree with the June 11 letter from Lloyd Macdonald, a retired judge (“Stop in Newton was an example of appropriate police work, not profiling”). Macdonald stated that the Newton Police were doing a good job when they stopped Tim Duncan and asked for his identification. I believe this is an example of white privilege, which many white people just don’t see.

Had the suspect sought nearby in this case been white, would the police have stopped any white man walking down the street with his wife who vaguely fit the description? Would they have sent four police cars and five officers, one with his gun drawn? I doubt it.