Defense of Newton police stop smacks of white privilege

I disagree with the June 11 letter from Lloyd Macdonald, a retired judge (“Stop in Newton was an example of appropriate police work, not profiling”). Macdonald stated that the Newton Police were doing a good job when they stopped Tim Duncan and asked for his identification. I believe this is an example of white privilege, which many white people just don’t see.
Had the suspect sought nearby in this case been white, would the police have stopped any white man walking down the street with his wife who vaguely fit the description? Would they have sent four police cars and five officers, one with his gun drawn? I doubt it.
If we are going to do something about racism in this country, it is time we stop with the rationalizations and start treating people of color as we would like to be treated. There is such a thing as white privilege, and the least that can be done is to acknowledge it. Treating all people with respect would improve the quality of life for everyone.
Jane Allen
Groton