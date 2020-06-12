Filling in the picture of a Biden presidency

He should give voters a preview of his administration

I could not agree more with Renée Loth’s opinion in her June 8 column “For Biden, a team of viables.” Announcing, at the very least, his top picks for key Cabinet positions would be an innovative move for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Yes, there are risks — for example, the more you show, the more there is to criticize — but there’s also a lot to be said for imagery and information: Biden as president, and a Biden administration, which will be diverse.

Showing the alternatives to the current placeholders will give many people across the country hope, the opportunity to “see” themselves in the next administration, and greater motivation to vote.