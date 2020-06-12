Filling in the picture of a Biden presidency

He should give voters a preview of his administration
I could not agree more with Renée Loth’s opinion in her June 8 column “For Biden, a team of viables.” Announcing, at the very least, his top picks for key Cabinet positions would be an innovative move for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Yes, there are risks — for example, the more you show, the more there is to criticize — but there’s also a lot to be said for imagery and information: Biden as president, and a Biden administration, which will be diverse.
Showing the alternatives to the current placeholders will give many people across the country hope, the opportunity to “see” themselves in the next administration, and greater motivation to vote.
Diane M. Felicio
Jamaica Plain
Biden needn’t revise his pledge to pick female running mate
Growing calls for Joe Biden to pick a Black woman for his running mate are the best reason for Biden not to pick a Black woman (“Calls grow for Biden to pick Black woman,” Page A1, June 4). He has pledged to pick a woman for vice president, which is fine. Biden needs to pick the woman he believes is the best choice and to show he can stay focused on the whole job.
However, the current moment does call for a response. It would be encouraging and appropriate for Biden to announce that, if elected, he would create a new Cabinet position that would be charged with addressing inequalities in government systems and implementing plans to combat them. The new Cabinet secretary ideally would be former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams, who has been working tirelessly on voter suppression.
Elizabeth Bjorkman
Lexington