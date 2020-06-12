Is this the end, for now, of day care as we know it?

Regulators driven by panic and fear, not good sense
Speaking as a parent, as a former day-care executive and board member, and as a socially aware adult, the new post-COVID regulations for day-care centers are more than shocking — they are absurd (“Day care owners fear cost of rules,” Page A1, June 6). All regulators live in an abstract bubble, and the regulators responsible for these new rules are driven by abstract fear rather than love and intelligence.
These are the times when one has to be optimistic and mentally tough enough to overcome panic and fear. Panic and fear help no one and hurt everyone. The children forced into what can only be characterized as “baby jails” will be socially damaged forever.
Toni Molinski
Gloucester
Preschool staff are being asked to teach antisocialization
Child-care centers are opening with new regulations that are unfeasible, financially as well educationally. The number of children permitted in each classroom is drastically reduced, making centers that rely on tuition in order to operate question whether they can reopen. The lack of socialization that the children will be allowed renders the job of a preschool teacher nothing more than a caretaker, and a stressed one at that, because we will have the task of preventing children from acting in developmentally appropriate ways.
But professional contact sports will resume, with the full number of players on each team, each sport being played the way it’s supposed to be?
Annette Seaward
West Newton