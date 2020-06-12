Is this the end, for now, of day care as we know it?

Regulators driven by panic and fear, not good sense

Speaking as a parent, as a former day-care executive and board member, and as a socially aware adult, the new post-COVID regulations for day-care centers are more than shocking — they are absurd (“Day care owners fear cost of rules,” Page A1, June 6). All regulators live in an abstract bubble, and the regulators responsible for these new rules are driven by abstract fear rather than love and intelligence.

These are the times when one has to be optimistic and mentally tough enough to overcome panic and fear. Panic and fear help no one and hurt everyone. The children forced into what can only be characterized as “baby jails” will be socially damaged forever.