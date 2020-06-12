We must ensure Black voices are heard and, most of all, echoed

Seven years ago, our family received the world’s love, compassion, and generosity when two bombs exploded at the Boston Marathon, killing my 8-year-old son, Martin, and injuring our entire family. We were embraced by the spirit of goodness and the determination of a community willing to help and a nation ready to bring Martin’s killers to justice.

Communities across our nation and the world are marching and gathering in honor of George Floyd , Ahmaud Arbery , Breonna Taylor , and the countless Black members of our community who are unfairly targeted, mistreated, and killed because of the color of their skin. As we join the protests in our own city of Boston, our family stands in solidarity with the Black community in seeking justice for these killings, and we reflect on our role in ending systemic racism. We bear witness to the grief, anger, and fear felt by our Black neighbors and pray for not one more.

Martin Richard, 8, was killed, and his mother and sister were injured when one of two bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, April 15, 2013. EPA

After the explosions, Martin’s photo holding a handmade poster that read “No more hurting people. Peace” was shared over the Internet, creating a feeling of unity and kindness, justice and peace. These are the values that have become the pillars of the foundation that now bears his name and envisions a world where people recognize the humanity in others and model the decency needed for a compassionate and inclusive community. Since its inception, most people attribute the ideals of Martin’s Foundation to his death, when in fact the Martin Richard Foundation is built on values and ideals that, even at a young age, Martin was passionate about in life.

Growing up in Dorchester and attending the Neighborhood House Charter School, Martin was familiar with a community rich in ethnicity and diversity. Lessons learned at school about nonviolence, peaceful protest, and community activism prompted him to create his poster in response to the killing of Trayvon Martin, whose story Martin followed closely up until the day before his own death. It has been eight long years, and our country continues to hurt and neglect the Black community through systemic racism, police brutality, and white supremacy, despite the call to action we saw after Trayvon’s death and the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Trayvon Martin, 17, was killed Feb. 26, 2012 while carrying a package of Skittles and a can of Arizona Iced Tea as he walked through a Sanford, Fla., neighborhood. AP

Many of us have said their names and posted photos of the men and women who we learn about through the media — sadly acknowledging that there are many more names that do not even make news. In our own self-reflection as a family and as leaders of the Martin Richard Foundation, we recognize the time to reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism and social justice is now. Our commitment requires us to educate ourselves and to turn words into action in order to advocate and upend the status quo. As others use Martin’s image in that now iconic photograph, it is important that they fully understand the meaning behind it and what the concept of peace meant to Martin and continues to mean to us. Not doing so seems a disservice to our neighbors and partners in the Black community, and an insult to Martin’s memory and the intent behind his powerful message.

It is promising to see the diverse faces and ages in the crowds of protestors who are taking up the cry to end systemic racism and violence — over and over in cities across the globe. Our younger generation is willing to do the work to get us closer to a united, just country and they are acting as the thinkers, upstanders, and peacemakers we hoped they would become. Let us continue to take our lead from the emerging young Black leaders in our nation and use our position, platform, resources, and privilege to support them and make sure their voices are heard and most of all, echoed.

We cannot stop until the death of a 17-year-old Black boy in a hoodie in a gated community in Florida is met with the same public outrage and cries for justice as the death of an 8-year-old white boy in a hoodie on Boylston Street in Boston.

Not one more. No more hurting people. Peace.

Denise Richard is the founder of the Martin Richard Foundation.