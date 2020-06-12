Blazing a trail, Red Sox draftee has the power of a prodigy

“He called me up and said ‘Man, I just saw a guy from your area who was hitting the ball 500 feet,’” Watkins recalled. I said ‘Well, who is it?’ Then, he said ‘Well, it’s Blaze Jordan.’”

Danny Watkins first got word of a kid with the unique gift of power back in 2016. Jim Robinson, the Red Sox’ Southwest crosschecker at the time, just finished attending the Power Showcase Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. It was there that he spotted that young player belting tape-measure homers more than 500 feet, making Globe Life Park look as if it were a Little League diamond.

Watkins is an area scout for the Sox. His states are Mississippi, Alabama, Tennesee, along with the Florida Panhandle. If there’s a player who passes through there — particularly those that have talent — Watkins doesn’t miss them. He’s the one who urged the Sox to take Mookie Betts after he flew under the radar for so many other teams. But in this case, there was a reason why he had missed Jordan to that point.

“I had no idea who that was because he was in the eighth grade!” Watkins said emphatically.

On Thursday night, with the 89th overall selection, the Red Sox took the 17-year-old Jordan in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. Watkins played a significant role in that decision.

From the time he received Robinson’s call, through Jordan’s high school career at DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Miss., Watkins kept a close eye on Jordan.

“At that age, you see a lot of guys who hit with power, they do it with a lot of effort,” said Watkins, mentioning that he really started scouting Jordan in the 10th grade. “Blaze’s power came without very much effort. The ball seemed to travel off his bat farther than most guys. It’s just something that really became intriguing to me.”

Jordan’s power intrigued the country, too. You can make the argument that he became the most popular amateur player since Bryce Harper. A key difference between the two, however, is that social media was still in its infancy during Harper’s ascent. Jordan has over 70,000 followers on Instagram. The baseball world, one way or another, always has their eyes on him. He’s had his hiccups, for example getting off to a slow start this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic, but for the most part he’s lived up to his hype.

“Really at the beginning, it was hard,” Jordan said. “Being at such a young age with all that pressure put on you. It’s tough because every game you go out there the other team knows who you are. They pitch you differently and every time they get you out they go crazy. But I feel like it really brought me up to this moment where I am now because I know there’s going to be pressure at any level that I play.”

This “now” moment is something the 6-foot-2-inch, 222-pound Jordan sought since he could remember. So much so that he reclassified. He wassupposed to graduate in 2021, but moved it up a year so he could put himself in a position to get drafted earlier.

“There wasn’t any doubt because my family made it my decision,” said Jordan, who had enough credits to graduate as a junior. “For me, I felt like I was ready because I played up [a level] since I was 13 years old.”

Every fall, Jordan played at the highly-competitive World Wood Bat Tournament in Jupiter, Fla. — even at age 13 — which is mainly for juniors and seniors. He remembered facing Matt Liberatore, the Rays’ first-round pick in 2018 who is now in the Cardinals’ organization.

“I think I hit a ball to the wall or something,” Jordan said casually.

Ever since then, Jordan, knew he had something special.

A huge piece of scouting lies in resolve. A consistent effort to gather as much information on a player as possible, assessing each corner of the player’s character in addition to his on-field productivity. Seeing a player once won’t give you a clear view of what he can do. In the same breath, watching a player struggle or succeed over an extended period of time might not either. It’s what makes evaluating so hard, in large part because the scout has to separate what’s real from what isn’t. An example of that came this spring during Jordan’s high school intrasquad game. He struggled against his inferior teammates, unable to pick up the timing of 65 mile-per-hour curveballs.

“He looked kind of bad, to be honest with you,” Watkins recalled.

The process afterward, though, was what was most important to Watkins.

“You stick around afterward and chat with him for a few minutes, he was able to flush that and he knew that was not who he was. Then I go see him again in a couple of weeks. He was at a tournament, and he just crushes the ball.”

Jordan wants to stick at third base, he said. How he develops will be the judge of that. He’s been playing the position for a year and a half, he said, and knows there’s work to be done there.

For now, though, he’s still wrapped up in the emotion of being picked in a draft that was shortened to just five rounds.

“It’s hard to put into words, honestly,” Jordan said on hearing his name called.

Jordan answered the hype bell. He’ll have to do it again.

