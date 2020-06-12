Bruins say unnamed player had positive test for coronavirus

According to the Bruins, the player subsequently was tested twice more and results were negative in both instances.

The Bruins reported late Friday morning via a media release that one of their players, intending to attend voluntary workouts that began this week at their practice facility, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The club did not identify the player by name and it also did not say whether he joined the voluntary sessions after one or both of the negative test results.

All Bruins players who have returned to this point during Phase 2 have now returned negative test results, according to the release.

“The Bruins, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, are providing these details in an effort to be transparent,” the release stated, “and will provide no further information at this time. “

This is the first Bruins player known to have tested positive for the virus.

