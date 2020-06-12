Charlie Titus, the driving force behind UMass Boston athletics, is retiring

Charlie Titus, the pioneer of UMass Boston’s athletic program, announced Friday he will retire at the end of June after 40 years as the university’s athletic leader.

Titus, who is vice chancellor of athletics and recreation, was the school’s first athletic director in the late 1970s and helped shape UMass Boston into the NCAA Division 3 program it is today.

“He took us from the club level all the way to the highest level of Division 3," said Brendan Eygabroat, who has coached UMass Boston’s baseball team for 17 years. “The department is night and day since when I started, and I think Charlie’s leadership guided us.