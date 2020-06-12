Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Some channel-flipping may be required

Panthers-Bruins, March 7, 2019 (NESN, 8 p.m.)

I won’t remind you what happened, but I will tell you what Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after it did: “Never quit. I love that about the guys.”

Rays-Red Sox, Aug. 12, 2004 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Pedro Martinez pitched eight shutouts in his seven seasons with the Red Sox. This is the final one, a six-hit, no-walk, 10-strikeout gem. I know, I thought there were more than eight, too.

Giants-Patriots, Oct. 10, 2019 (NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.)

The Patriots defense eventually revealed it wasn’t as dominant as it looked early in the season, but it sure was ferocious in this one, intercepting three passes and returning a fumble for a touchdown.

