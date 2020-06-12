Lowell Spinners’ season delayed ‘indefinitely’

The Lowell Spinners and the 13 other New York-Penn League will not start their Short A minor-league baseball season next week as planned, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the season “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the league on Friday.
None of the 160 teams in Minor League Baseball have played this season, with the full season clubs having their season postponed in early April.
A decision on whether the entire slate of minor-league baseball games this year will be canceled — a near certainty — is expected not long after MLB and MLBPA wrap up negotiations on a start to their 2020 regular season.
