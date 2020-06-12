Novak Djokovic can’t mask joy for his charity tourney in Belgrade

The Serbian government recently lifted lockdown restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, only recommending people stay 1 meter apart. On Wednesday, there was a 20,000-strong crowd for a soccer cup semifinal in Belgrade.

The fans filled the makeshift stands on Friday at Djokovic’s Belgrade tennis club on the banks of the Danube River for the opening day of his charity tennis tour organized by him and his family. Other top players in attendance included Alexander Zverev , Dominic Thiem , Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Jankovic .

There was no social distancing and few among the thousands of fans wore face masks — and Novak Djokovic approved.

At the tennis, Djokovic defended the freedoms of the crowd.

“We have different circumstances and measures so it’s very difficult to think of international standards,” he said before the ceremonial opening of his Adria Tour.

He said Serbia has “better numbers” compared to other countries regarding coronavirus infections. Serbia has registered more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, although the numbers have been rising again since the government lifted most of the lockdowns and restrictions last month.

“You can also criticize us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health,” Djokovic said. “We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively.

“Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on, and we as athletes are looking forward to competing.”

But this week, the top-ranked Djokovic said he was thinking of skipping the U.S. Open — if it is played — because he described precautions put on players as “extreme” and not ”sustainable.”

These included a 14-day quarantine for foreign players; a limit of one person per competitor at matches; limited ability to move around New York; and mandatory lodging near the tournament site in Queens.

Djokovic’s Adria Tour is scheduled to move on to neighboring Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Spinners delayed ‘indefinitely’

The Lowell Spinners and the 13 other New York-Penn League will not start their Short A minor-league baseball season next week as planned, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the season “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the league on Friday.

None of the 160 teams in Minor League Baseball have played this season, with the full season clubs having their season postponed in early April.

A decision on whether the entire slate of minor-league baseball games this year will be canceled — a near certainty — is expected not long after MLB and MLBPA wrap up negotiations on a start to their 2020 regular season.

UConn facing cuts

Members of UConn’s Board of Trustees heard from former athletes Friday as it considers eliminating several sports in budget cuts made necessary by losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief financial officer Scott Jordan, who estimated the deficit for the Storrs and regional campuses could range between $47 million and $129 million, made it clear that the new budget will include cuts across the entire school, including athletics. The board has said it is looking for cuts of about 25 percent from athletics, which last year needed a $42.3 million school subsidy to break even. No details will be made public before a June 24 meeting.

6 test positive at Houston

The University of Houston is suspending all voluntary workouts for its athletes after six tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms.

Houston announced it was shutting down workouts due to “an abundance of caution” and an increase of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week.

The school said the athletes, who were not identified, have been placed in isolation and medical staff is conducting contact-tracing procedures.

Schools around the country have begun bringing athletes back to campus this month for voluntary workouts. Athletes are being tested for COVID-19 and coronavirus antibodies and given physical screenings through examines and questionnaires. There is no national standardized testing protocol for athletes.

Positive tests results had been expected and quickly have become fairly common as schools bring athletes back. Arkansas State announced seven athletes test positive. Alabama has had at least five. Clemson reported three athletes testing positive among 169 tests on students and coaches. UCF, Houston's American Athletic Conference rival, reported three positives from its first 60 tests.

Diplomas delivered at NASCAR track

Tytianah Ward sat in the passenger seat of a parked SUV at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. She adjusted her bright green graduation cap as family members packed in the rows behind her beam with pride.

COVID-19 may have canceled the high school graduation she’d always pictured, but this version might be more memorable.

“Obviously, I thought I’d be walking across the stage but, I’m really glad for this experience,” she said.

Ward is one of thousands of graduates in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, who accepted their diplomas Friday inside their vehicles on the NASCAR track.

People in decorated cars, trucks and SUVs parked outside the track and watched graduation speeches on the big screen and listened over the radio.

Grace Tucker’s SUV was decked out with a giant print of her senior photo. When school shut down back in March amid the pandemic, Tucker expected she’d soon be walking the halls of Central Cabarrus High School again.

As the speeches ended and the “Pomp and Circumstance” played over car radios, vehicles were ushered onto the track. Teachers lined the asphalt and cheered as eager graduates stuck their hands out of the passenger side window and accepted their diplomas, crossing a finish line they could actually see.

Finally, soccer in Italy

Soccer finally resumed in Italy — in a surreal atmosphere. Just as for every previous home game, the Allianz Stadium announcer introduced the home team with a booming “Ladies and gentlemen . . . Juventus Football Club.”

Only, this time, there was a resounding silence.

The catchy Juventus anthem which is normally sung enthusiastically by 40,000 fans holding their scarves above their heads was still played loudly over the tannoy, but to an empty stadium.

And Juventus and AC Milan walked out separately to eerie silence for the second leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Friday.

No fans are allowed into the stadiums after the coronavirus pandemic halted soccer three months ago. Juve and Milan played the first leg to 1-1 before the season was stopped on March 9.

Serie A is set to restart on June 20.



