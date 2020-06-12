Q&A: The highlights of Chad Finn’s conversation with Jerry Remy

Former Red Sox second basemen and current NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy chatted with the Globe and Boston.com on Wednesday during a virtual event. Here’s what he said about the state of baseball, the shortened-season proposal that appeals to him the most, and what he thinks the resumption of play will look like.

Q. In June, you are usually deep in the baseball season. You must have that itch now to get outside, get over to Fenway Park, and be in your routine.

A. It really is strange. It feels like an extended offseason. We’re supposed to be at work and bringing Red Sox games to fans all over New England. That’s what we enjoy doing and that’s what we want to do. I keep waking up every morning hoping news breaks that at least gives both sides something to talk about in terms of negotiations. I still think we are going to play baseball, I just don’t know when or how many games there will be. This is what I enjoy doing and I miss it very much.

Q. Is there a proposal that appeals to you?

A. It’s gotten to the point now where I just want the game back in some form of fashion. If it’s going to be a 50 game schedule, it’s going to be bizarre. But what might help that is an expanded playoff and really getting creative with the playoffs. 50 games is not much of a season at all, so it’s more like a sprint than a marathon. We’ll have to see how it goes, but if they get back on the field the big thing is how they develop the playoffs and get a lot of different cities involved.

Q. Do you think a shortened season would benefit the Red Sox?

A. Anything can happen in a 50-game schedule. Anybody can get hot, and all of a sudden you have 25 wins and you’re a .500 ball club and you might find your way into the playoffs. It kind of throws all the preparation of the offseason out of the window. It comes down to what guys are staying in shape and who’s best ready to play at a high-caliber rate. The guys that have continued to work are much better off for the start of a quick season. What I’m hearing is that they’re only going to have a three-week Spring Training and that’s not a lot of time at all, especially for pitchers. How much have they been throwing? How much live pitching is hitting going to be able to see? There’s so much to be decided, but once they start it’s going to happen really quick.

Q. How do you think players will adjust coming back?

A. It’s going to be the same for everyone. I don’t know how many have been able to do baseball activities. It could be a slow start for the hitters and, pitching-wise, it could be a league of openers where pitchers get one or two innings. It’s going to be wild and something we’ve never seen before. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. I really don’t. Personally, I just want to see baseball and do a game. We’ll figure it out how it’s going while it’s going and try to make it as interesting as possible.

Q. Have you been paying attention to the older games the networks are showing?

A. I haven’t watched much of baseball at all. I’m hooked on Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ I have seen some games, but I’m not glued to it. What struck me about the old games though is how fast paced they were compared to what they are now. Pitchers got the ball and they threw it. Hitters were in the box. It was a much more interesting game. I’m all for making some adjustments in the game. I think they have to do that. We’re losing young people regularly. It’s understandable why they’re not doing well in that demographic. Sitting down for four hours to watch a baseball game is an awful lot of time to keep someone’s attention when they can go on their phones. I think baseball has to come up with some major changes to make this game more popular with everyone. I feel doing a game, if I get out in three hours, that’s a fast game. And that used to be a long game. I think baseball really has to get on top of this thing. I’m all for a pitch clock and making hitters not leave the box. That’s what gets me when I watch the older games.

Q. Are there any ‘old baseball’ aspects you would like to see return?

A. At times right now, I find the game a little boring when it becomes a home-run and strike-out game. I go back to the days when you had hit and runs, squeeze plays, sacrifices, and stolen bases. I prefer the old style, especially as an analyst. We’ve lived through the evolution of the game, but I personally like the old style of baseball, [it’s] a little more exciting. People want to see home runs, I get that. It’s very different analyzing the game right now than it what was even 10 years ago. I don’t want to become this old-time guy and I understand why a lot of this is going on. There’s so much more information available.

Q. What’s your favorite game you’ve broadcasted?

A. Without question, it’s the Pedro Martinez game at the old Yankee Stadium where he struck out 17 batters. He gave up an early home run to Chili Davis and then after that they had absolutely no chance against him. It was the most amazing pitching performance I’ve ever seen.