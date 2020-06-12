Patriots running back Sony Michel reportedly underwent foot surgery in May

Michel’s health has received much attention since the Patriots drafted him 31st overall in 2018. He had fluid drained from his knee during training camp during his rookie season and missed the season opener. That year, he also missed games after suffering a minor knee injury against the Chicago Bears.

Reiss reported Friday morning that the procedure, which took place in May, was “viewed as more maintenance-based to help relieve discomfort that Michel had been experiencing.”

In June 2019, Michel missed the final stages of the team’s offseason program because he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform list before returning and playing every game of the season.

The Patriots won’t be back at Gillette Stadium until training camp is scheduled to begin in late July, but Michel is one of the rehabbing players visiting the facility.

New England’s depth chart at running back also includes James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, Damien Harris, and J.J. Taylor.

Michel has been the team’s leading rusher each of the past two seasons. Last year, he posted 912 yards and seven touchdowns on 247 carries (3.7-yard average). In 2018, he recorded 931 yards and six touchdowns on 209 carries (4.5-yard average), and played an important role en route to the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII.