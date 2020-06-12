State tourney flashback: On June 13, Henry Weycker delivered a pair of wins for Wellesley baseball

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)
June 13, 2017 & 2018: Henry Weycker was only a sophomore when he took the mound against Lowell in the Division 1 state semifinals on June 13, 2017. Pitching under the lights at Frasier Field, the lefthander said he had some early jitters, but quickly settled down to strike out 10 and spin a three-hit gem, blanking the Red Raiders and outdueling Lowell ace Henry Funaro for a 1-0 victory.
“As a sophomore, I had never really been in one of those situations before," said Weycker, who is now a freshman at Virginia Tech.
"That was most important game of my life up until that point. And I remember that being one of the best pitching performances I'd ever had."
Exactly one year later, Weycker made his mark at the plate when Wellesley faced Xaverian in a Division 1 South semifinal. The third-seeded Raiders were trailing, 4-3, in the final frame when senior Tommy Lieberman scored on an error to tie the game. Up stepped Weycker with runners on second and third, and the junior waited patiently for his pitch before driving a triple into the gap to send his Raiders back to the sectional final.
“We had been in those situations a lot in previous years," said Weycker. "We were just telling guys to keep their heads up and eventually we put a rally together."
“I was just taking until I got a good pitch and I got a hanging curveball. I’m not very good at hitting curveballs, so the fact that I hit it, that was even better.”