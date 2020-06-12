State tourney flashback: On June 13, Henry Weycker delivered a pair of wins for Wellesley baseball

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 13, 2017 & 2018: Henry Weycker was only a sophomore when he took the mound against Lowell in the Division 1 state semifinals on June 13, 2017. Pitching under the lights at Frasier Field, the lefthander said he had some early jitters, but quickly settled down to strike out 10 and spin a three-hit gem, blanking the Red Raiders and outdueling Lowell ace Henry Funaro for a 1-0 victory.

“As a sophomore, I had never really been in one of those situations before," said Weycker, who is now a freshman at Virginia Tech.