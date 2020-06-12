WNBA appears close to agreement to start play

The WNBA could be nearing an agreement on details to start the season July 24, in what seems to be a player-friendly scenario. The most recent proposal from the league would pay 100 percent of player salaries for a 22-game season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. The league’s proposal last week attempted to pay players 60 percent of their salaries. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the proposal remains unofficial. The proposal outlines a controlled environment with limited contact outside the so-called ‘‘bubble.’’ Players, coaches and staff would be tested for the novel coronavirus upon arrival and regularly throughout the season. There are some opt-out options for players uncomfortable with playing with the country still in the midst of the pandemic. Those with high-risk medical conditions can decide not to play and still receive a full salary. Players without a medical excuse can still choose not to play without risk of punishment, though they would not receive a salary. The WNBA and Terri Jackson , the executive director of its players association, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Florida cleared the way for college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals as soon as next summer. That comes even as some in college sports want to slow things down due to concerns about how athlete compensation will actually work. A bill that would allow college athletes in Florida to be paid for the use of their name, images and likenesses was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. By next summer, both the NCAA and Congress could have rules or legislation in place to lift those restrictions, too. Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass an NIL law targeting current NCAA rules that restrict college athlete compensation.

Former coach sues Arkansas

Former University of Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema, now an assistant with the New York Giants, filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation. The lawsuit claims the foundation breached a contractual obligation to pay Bielema about $12 million — the amount of the buyout agreement he signed in January 2018 after he was fired. Marshall Ney, the foundation’s attorney, believes Bielema is the one who owes. The foundation sent Bielema a letter on Jan. 31, 2019, demanding that he return money it had already paid him in monthly buyout payments …The NCAA encouraged its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day, responding to grassroots movements of activism from players and coaches. The NCAA did not mandate a day off for athletes on election day, but instead encouraged schools to assist students in registering to vote and give them a day off from athletics so they could vote … A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports called on the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

NFL

Brown pleads no contest

NFL free agent Antonio Brown pleaded no contest to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year. As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He will serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner …The NFL plans to recognize Juneteenth as a league holiday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement to league employees in an internal memo obtained by the Associated Press. Juneteenth is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It was originally celebrated on June 19, the day that Union soldiers in 1865 told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The NFL joins Nike and Twitter as business giving their employees Juneteenth off. After getting feedback from Black employees, The New York Times said it would give employees an additional day off and encouraged them to use it on June 19.

Miscellany

EPL to salute protest group

English Premier League jerseys will feature “Black Lives Matter” instead of player names for the first 12 games after the competition’s shutdown ends on Wednesday … Major League Soccer will allow teams to sell advertising patches on players’ shorts, an initiative to help organizations offset considerable losses amid the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus … Dani Olmo struck twice for Leipzig to beat Hoffenheim, 2-0, and consolidate third place in Germany’s Bundesliga … Jockeys competing in California won’t be allowed to strike a horse more than six times during a race, and then only in an underhanded position, according to a new rule approved Thursday by the California Horse Racing Board. The rule would allow no more than two strikes in succession using whips that must meet new board standards to soften the blows.