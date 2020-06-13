Five things to do, June 15-21

Join the “queen of beach reads,” Elin Hilderbrand, as she talks about her newest novel, 28 Summers, a tale of romance and heartbreak set on Nantucket and inspired by the classic film Same Time Next Year. Plainville bookstore An Unlikely Story hosts this free, virtual event at 7 p.m. Registration, and personalized copies of the book ($38.75), can be found at anunlikelystory.com .

Listen to Latin American music performed by Fabiola Méndez, the first Berklee student to graduate with a focus on the cuatro, a Puerto Rican string instrument. Hosted by the Celebrity Series of Boston, she will perform songs from her island home and original compositions. Free on Facebook Live. 7 p.m. celebrityseries.org/athome

Advertisement

Friday: America’s Teacher

Remember the life of Christa McAuliffe, the Framingham native and schoolteacher who was killed on the space shuttle Challenger when it exploded during takeoff in 1986. Reimagined as a one-woman show by actress and historian Judith Kalaora of History At Play, find this performance live on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are pay what you can, $5-$25. Register at facebook.com/HistoryAtPlay.

Friday: Movie Night

Catch a flick outside at Showcase Cinemas’s pop-up drive-in theater at Foxborough’s Patriot Place. This Friday is family-friendly Sonic the Hedgehog. Order your favorite movie theater concessions on the app for curbside pickup. Tickets are available online for $20 per vehicle, and gates open at 7:30 p.m. showcasecinemas.com

Friday: Feline Flicks

Celebrate our (reluctant) feline friends at the virtual Quarantine Cat Film Festival. Organizers selected the funniest and cutest videos submitted by amateur filmmakers, who captured their beloved pets on camera during the COVID-19 quarantine. Tickets to the virtual premiere are $12, with half of the proceeds going to a participating, independent theater of your choice, including Arlington’s Capitol Theatre. rowhouse.online/cats/