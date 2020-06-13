Home decorating ideas: Making a traditional New England dining room feel current

1 Because the dining room is a heavily trafficked area with five doorways, Scales left uncarpeted paths, but still centered the table on the rug. “They had a red Persian in here before,” Scales says. “This light, solid broadloom simplifies the space.”

While the owners of this 200-year-old Hingham home loved its beautifully preserved architectural features—including wide-plank pine floors and original beams—they were ready to update the decor. Their dilemma was one faced by many a modern New Englander: How do you make your house feel family-friendly and fresh without losing, or clashing with, its historic roots? The answer: brightening. Milton-based designer Sarah Scales replaced the dated red and yellow palette and ornate accents with light, airy neutrals and plenty of clean lines. “The clients wanted a California aesthetic,” Scales says. “That’s all about taking heavy color and pattern out of a room.”

2 Scales created a pretty design moment around the buffet, which the couple inherited from the husband’s parents’ home on Beacon Hill. Delicate polished nickel lamps and a lacquered convex mirror provide a bit of shine and a contemporary sensibility that does not seem out of place.

3 The Go Lightly chandelier by Barbara Barry for Visual Comfort makes a crisp, clean statement in the center of the space. “It’s a huge contrast style-wise to the architecture and historic furniture and sets the tone,” Scales says.

4 Schumacher’s Shadow Vine wallpaper was the starting point. “The tone-on-tone colorway was key,” Scales says. “There’s a lot going on with the ceiling beams, so it had to be quiet.”

5 Rather than trying to echo the traditional style of the table, Scales chose chairs with straight lines in a natural brushed-oak finish and bright white indoor/outdoor linen upholstery. “They have an aged look but they don’t match,” she says. “That would feel like grandma’s furniture.”

6 The couple scored the antique dining table years ago at a yard sale from another family in town who had enjoyed it for more than 40 years.





