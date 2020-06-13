fb-pixel
On the Block

For sale: Homes near the Middlesex Fells Reservation

In Medford and Winchester, these homes boast easy access to trails, ponds, and parkland.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated June 13, 2020, 28 minutes ago
$550,000

7 DRAPER STREET / MEDFORD

SQUARE FEET 1,152

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $347,500 in 2005

PROS This 1910 Dutch Colonial near Wright’s Pond has a rocking chair-worthy front porch. Enter directly into the living room with hardwood floors and original wood trim. The dining room features a window bench and built-in hutch, plus sliders to a large deck and fenced backyard. The kitchen is on the small side, but updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a newer half bath. The tidy basement includes a laundry station, a small office, and wall framing for a potential bonus room. Three bedrooms share the full bath upstairs. Recent upgrades include a newer roof and boiler. CONS No master bedroom or garage.

Kristy Bonaventura, Compass, 781-760-9781, 7draper.com

$699,000

26 FOREST STREET / WINCHESTER

SQUARE FEET 1,325

LOT SIZE 0.19 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $497,000 in 2004

PROS A three-season porch graces the front of this 1930 Cape, while hardwood floors cast a warm glow inside. The living room to the right of the entryway features a classic brick fireplace, and the adjacent dining room includes period details like a built-in China cabinet and chair rail. In the eat-in kitchen, find granite counters, stainless appliances, and Shaker cabinets—plus a Dutch door to the basement, where there’s laundry and a one-car garage. The back door leads to a patio and ample yard with shed. Upstairs, there’s an office nook or sitting area off the landing, plus three bedrooms and an updated bath. CONS Bedrooms are small and a bit dated.

Kim Covino, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-249-3854, kimcovino.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.