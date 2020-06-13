For sale: Homes near the Middlesex Fells Reservation

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $347,500 in 2005

PROS This 1910 Dutch Colonial near Wright’s Pond has a rocking chair-worthy front porch. Enter directly into the living room with hardwood floors and original wood trim. The dining room features a window bench and built-in hutch, plus sliders to a large deck and fenced backyard. The kitchen is on the small side, but updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a newer half bath. The tidy basement includes a laundry station, a small office, and wall framing for a potential bonus room. Three bedrooms share the full bath upstairs. Recent upgrades include a newer roof and boiler. CONS No master bedroom or garage.

Kristy Bonaventura, Compass, 781-760-9781, 7draper.com

26 Forest Street, Winchester. Handout

$699,000

26 FOREST STREET / WINCHESTER

SQUARE FEET 1,325

LOT SIZE 0.19 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $497,000 in 2004

PROS A three-season porch graces the front of this 1930 Cape, while hardwood floors cast a warm glow inside. The living room to the right of the entryway features a classic brick fireplace, and the adjacent dining room includes period details like a built-in China cabinet and chair rail. In the eat-in kitchen, find granite counters, stainless appliances, and Shaker cabinets—plus a Dutch door to the basement, where there’s laundry and a one-car garage. The back door leads to a patio and ample yard with shed. Upstairs, there’s an office nook or sitting area off the landing, plus three bedrooms and an updated bath. CONS Bedrooms are small and a bit dated.

Kim Covino, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-249-3854, kimcovino.com

