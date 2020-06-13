Man found dead in Bedford VA stairwell wearing same clothes as when he was reported missing last month

The Middlesex district attorney’s office continues to investigate the discovery Friday of the body of a 62-year-old missing man in the stairwell of a Bedford Veterans Administration building.

On Saturday, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail that the body was wearing the same clothes the man had on when he went missing more than a month ago. Kelly did not release any further information.

The man, who was not identified, was last seen May 8 at the Bedford VA Medical Center, the district attorney’s office said. A resident at the campus found his body Friday, according to the district attorney.