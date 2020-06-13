Man found dead in Bedford VA stairwell wearing same clothes as when he was reported missing last month

The Middlesex district attorney’s office continues to investigate the discovery Friday of the body of a 62-year-old missing man in the stairwell of a Bedford Veterans Administration building.
On Saturday, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail that the body was wearing the same clothes the man had on when he went missing more than a month ago. Kelly did not release any further information.
The man, who was not identified, was last seen May 8 at the Bedford VA Medical Center, the district attorney’s office said. A resident at the campus found his body Friday, according to the district attorney.
Advertisement
Caritas Communities, which owns the veterans’ housing where the man lived, reported the man missing May 13, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The building the man was found in was not owned by Caritas, the company said in the statement.
“On May 13, we filed a missing persons report and have been working with the VA and the Bedford police to ascertain the whereabouts of this resident," the statement said. "The stairwell where the deceased man was found was outside the lease premises of Caritas Communities.”
Bedford Veterans Quarters, Caritas said, is an independent living residential facility where residents are free to come as go as they please.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.