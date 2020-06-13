Man shot in Dorchester, injuries life-threatening

Police responded at 4:03 p.m. to the area of 82 Wheatland Ave. for the report of shots fired, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for Boston police.

A man was shot near Codman Square in Dorchester late Saturday afternoon and suffered life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are on scene investigating, Tavares said early Saturday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

