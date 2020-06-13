Man shot in Dorchester, injuries life-threatening

A man was shot near Codman Square in Dorchester late Saturday afternoon and suffered life threatening injuries, police said.
Police responded at 4:03 p.m. to the area of 82 Wheatland Ave. for the report of shots fired, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for Boston police.
Police are on scene investigating, Tavares said early Saturday evening.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
