New England news in brief

The Middlesex district attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the discovery Friday of the body of a 62-year-old missing man in the stairwell of a Bedford Veterans Administration building. On Saturday, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail that the body was wearing the same clothes the man had on when he went missing more than a month ago. Kelly did not release any further information. The man, who was not identified, was last seen May 8 at the Bedford VA Medical Center, the district attorney’s office said. A resident at the campus found his body Friday, according to the district attorney. Caritas Communities, which owns the veterans’ housing where the man lived, reported the man missing May 13, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The building the man was found in was not owned by Caritas, the company said in the statement. “On May 13, we filed a missing person’s report and have been working with the VA and the Bedford police to ascertain the whereabouts of this resident," the statement said. "The stairwell where the deceased man was found was outside the lease premises of Caritas Communities.” Bedford Veterans Quarters, Caritas said, is an independent living residential facility where residents are free to come and go as they please.

NORTH CONWAY, N.H.

High schoolers receive diplomas on mountaintop

It’s all downhill from here for New Hampshire high school seniors who got their diplomas atop a mountain before riding a chairlift back to the ski area’s base. With high school graduation ceremonies in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kennett High School in North Conway principal Kevin Carpenter says he wanted to use the community’s resources to make the best of a horrible situation. Cranmore Mountain ski resort offered its services at no cost for Saturday’s ceremony. The 174 seniors each were allowed to have four guests join them for a 10-minute ride on the chairlift to the mountain summit, where they got their diploma and were photographed. (Associated Press)

HANOVER, N.H.

Dartmouth College urged to remove weather vane

Students and alumni are asking Dartmouth College to take down a campus weather vane that critics say includes a racist depiction of a Native American. The copper weather vane, which sits atop the school’s main library, depicts college founder Eleazar Wheelock sitting before a Native American who is smoking a long pipe. Behind Wheelock is a pine tree and a barrel that some believe represents a keg of rum. The Valley News reports that a Native American student group at Dartmouth called the fixture racist and demeaning, saying it’s a “patronizing and stereotypical depiction of Native peoples.” The group, Native Americans at Dartmouth, said removal of the weather vane “would be a welcome and long overdue change.” A petition started by a Dartmouth alumnus urges the college to take down the weather vane, calling it “a sad reference to the plight alcoholism and drug addiction played in the stealing of native lands to found Dartmouth College.” About 200 people had signed the petition as of Saturday. Dartmouth spokeswoman Diana Lawrence told The Valley News that officials understand and respect the community’s position. “After some consultation and additional consideration, we will determine what is the most appropriate action,” Lawrence said in a statement.

MONTPELIER

State gets federal funds for electric public transit vehicles

Vermont has been awarded nearly $800,000 in federal funds to buy four more electric public transit vehicles. Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Transportation said this week that the funding from the Federal Transit Administration will cover 80 percent of the cost of the four vehicles, bringing the state’s total to 12. Green Mountain Express in Bennington and Rural Community Transportation in Lyndonville will each get two vehicles, which are smaller than buses and more like large vans. (Associated Press)