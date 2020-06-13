Police investigate ‘accidental drowning’ in Congamond Lake

Police were investigating what they said appeared to be an accidental drowning after recovering a body from the Congamond Lake in Connecticut Friday night, according to a statement from police in Suffield, Conn.

Joseph Sullivan, 27, of Suffield, was pronounced dead at the scene after officials found him face down in the lake and unresponsive, Suffield police said in the statement.

At 6:21 p.m. officials responded to Congamond Lake in the area of 446 Lakeview Drive in West Suffield. The 447-acre lake straddled the border between Southwick, Mass. and Suffield.