Two Massachusetts residents rescued from cliff in N.H.

Two Massachusetts residents were rescued at the top of a cliff Friday night in New Hampshire after it became too dark for them to their climb, officials said.
Samantha Marleau, 27, of Jefferson and Stephen Phillips, 29, of Worcester called 911 to say they were stuck near the top of Whitehorse Ledge in Hale’s Location, N.H., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement Saturday.
The pair had headlamps, but they were dropped before they called 911, Fish and Game said.
NH Fish and Game was notified just before 10 p.m. Friday and went to the area with members of the Mountain Rescue Service, a volunteer rescue service, who then went near the top of the ledge, some 800 feet up, and located the pair, officials said.
Advertisement
The pair was assisted to the top of the cliff, where rescuers were then able to hike with them to the bottom, where they arrived safely just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.