Two Massachusetts residents rescued from cliff in N.H.

Two Massachusetts residents were rescued at the top of a cliff Friday night in New Hampshire after it became too dark for them to their climb, officials said.

Samantha Marleau, 27, of Jefferson and Stephen Phillips, 29, of Worcester called 911 to say they were stuck near the top of Whitehorse Ledge in Hale’s Location, N.H., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement Saturday.

The pair had headlamps, but they were dropped before they called 911, Fish and Game said.