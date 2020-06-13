Change will come from the ground up

I worry more about the Trump administration than I do about racial equality. Meaning, I worry that this administration is going to try to find a way to cancel or delay elections. I worry if we do have an election and this administration doesn’t win, what will happen if President Trump refuses to leave the White House. What if it’s a close election and it’s a repeat of the 2000 Florida recount with Al Gore, and it goes to the Supreme Court? I worry about that situation more because I feel like the populace knows that change has to happen.

I have white friends who have started sharing books and people to follow on social media and who are trying to educate themselves. Black people have the awareness and support right now of more people than we’ve ever had before, and we need to use it wisely and not get too caught up in the rage. The rage is necessary, but what are we doing with it? We need to see transparency where there is police abuse of power, some teeth in the existing policies in place, and a new dynamic between the police and the community. To Black people, I say, translate your views into power because if we’re making noise but we’re not changing any laws, we won’t have anything once people get tired of marching.