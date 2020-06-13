Facing reality is how I cope with it

This is a longstanding reality. It’s just manifested itself more brutally right now.

I’ll give you an example: If the patient is sick, then falling down may kill the patient. Elderly people are frail — they fall down, they die. They get cold, they die. Our country is the patient that’s sick, so COVID-19 is just going to manifest those racially charged social issues. Numerous studies have shown that even if you take into consideration socioeconomic standing, income, education, and all those things, the medical system still treats Black people worse. The judicial system still treats Black people worse.

We have to see the root of these issues — the reality — and that’s my coping. Sometimes people forget the source of the problem; we almost disinfect ourselves from the reality in forgetting where things come from.