In 1976, there was a real battle in the Bronx

NEW YORK — It was the renewal of an old grudge. It was the first time they’d met in a year and it led to the most volcanic of American League gang wars.

Editor’s note: While the games are on pause, the Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This story by Peter Gammons on the Red Sox-Yankees brawl appeared on Friday, May 21, 1976, under the headline, “Sox win war, 8-2, lose Lee; Yaz hits 2 more.”

The violence spread all over the field, more bloody than the other two major ones these teams have had in the last nine years. Before it ended, Bill Lee was headed for the hospital and perhaps the end of the line for 1976, and Carl Yastrzemski had also been injured.

But when it ended, the Red Sox got up and returned with a Rick Burleson homer for a brief 2-1 lead. Then, after the arch-villain of the brawl, Mickey Rivers, had tied it up in the bottom of the seventh, Captain Carl broke the deadlock with a homer in the eighth, then tied a major league record with his fifth homer in two games as Boston walked away with an 8-2 victory in the opener of this season’s first crucial series.

It was a nice, quiet game when Otto Velez singled into right with two on, two out, and Piniella decided to challenge Dwight Evans’s arm the way the nine-assist arm had been challenged before. Piniella was to be out, easily.

“I was trying to come back with the ball,” said Fisk, “and I was in a bad position, on my knees. All of a sudden, his elbows are in my head. Then he started kicking and whalin', so I hit him.”

Indeed, Fisk, the John Ferguson of the Red Sox, whaled him back in the face with the ball (Piniella said he thought Fisk had dropped the ball) and the fight began. Lee charged in from the mound and was hauled down by Graig Nettles. The Sox claim Rivers then jumped in and sucker-punched him.

There were small fights all over the place — and Yastrzemski got kneed badly enough to leave with a bad lump on his leg, but not until after he hit his two homers.

According to his teammates, Lee had hurt his shoulder in the first pileup, then, when things died down, he went screaming after Nettles and it started up again — and finished by Lee landing on his shoulder in the middle of a pileup as Jim Willoughby tried to tackle Dock Ellis.

When the fight was over, the 28,418 in new Yankee Stadium battled from home plate boxes to the bleachers. They hurled bottles down from the upper deck when Fisk came to the on-deck circle and hit a batboy with an object. Don Zimmer, taking no chances, stood in the third base coaching box with a helmet.

The toughest kid on the block, Rick Burleson, took Ed Figueroa inside the left field foul pole — the first homer off Figueroa in his 57 innings — and it was immediately 2-1. Then Rivers singled off Reggie Cleveland to score Sandy Alomar and tie it at 2 in the bottom of the seventh. Before the old men stepped forth again.

Ducking all the refuse as it sailed down from the heavens, Fisk led off the eighth with a walk, and Billy Martin went to lefthander Tippy Martinez. Two foul balls and a hanging slider later, Captain Carl dramatically stood at home plate as his home run sailed into the right field seats.

In the ninth, against a lefthanded rookie named Ron Guidry, Denny Doyle singled, Fred Lynn tripled, Fisk singled, and Yastrzemski lofted another homer to right. He entered Wednesday’s game hitting .193, then hit his five home runs, tying the American League record. He shares it with the Yankees’ Tony Lazzeri, who did it 40 years ago, and the Tigers’ Ty Cobb, who set it in 1925.

And Boston, winner in eight out of nine, is now 14-16, one game worse than it was through 30 games last year.

What makes Lee’s injury such a tragedy is that this finally was the Lee prior to Aug. 25, 1975. In the afternoon, he was laughing that Ouspensky’s writings had helped his elbow feel better than it had since he injured it. And the one run came on a play that showed his sinker was back.

With two on, none out, he got Piniella to hit a ground ball right back to him. He threw to Burleson for one, but Burleson’s throw to first bounced past Yaz’s swoop and into the stands and he was down, 1-0, a score that stood going into the brawl.

So the blood has been let on the first meeting. They brawled in ’67 and since two policemen named Fisk and Munson became leaders of the packs, they have become the Jets and the Sharks of “West Side Story” fame. They are the game’s only throwback to the days of the Royal Rooters.

The last nine-year history of this gang war has been that the Red Sox have always gotten up and been the team that’s won. Last night, with the Rooster and Captain Carl, they did; if losing the only lefthanded starter in their organization is a win.