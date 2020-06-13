Baker Mayfield’s plans to kneel during anthem: ‘I absolutely am’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality, and racism. In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.″ Mayfield has been outspoken about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd , a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis. “It’s a pivotal time for change,” Mayfield said Thursday. “What’s being addressed now obviously has been going on for a long time. So now everybody’s finally coming together to address it. And doing it the right way of holding people accountable.” On Friday, Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he would kneel with his players if they chose to do so during the anthem.

A D.C. United player has tested positive for the coronavirus and will remain isolated at home for at least two weeks, the MLS announced Saturday. United did not identify the player, whom the club said experienced mild symptoms and was not hospitalized. No other players or staff members fell ill, the team said. “The positive result was received during a round of mandatory club testing held earlier this week in preparation for a return to full team training,” United said in a written statement. “In response to the positive test, D.C. United medical staff [has] been working directly with local health specialists to treat the player, who is observing appropriate isolation protocols.” The team has been conducting small-group practices at Audi Field in Washington for the past week. Under MLS guidelines, players maintain physical distancing throughout the session and do not use any of the team’s indoor facilities. United is awaiting clearance from the league and local health officials to begin full training, which would involve physical contact. The infected individual, the team said, was not among about a dozen players who participated with families, staff, and fans in an event last Sunday at Audi Field. About 50 people helped paint “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” on the playing surface. Two MLS players have previously tested positive: Philadelphia’s Kacper Przybylko in April and an unidentified FC Dallas member this month.

Two more cases in Premier League

A Norwich player is one of two people at two English Premier League clubs to test positive for the coronavirus ahead of the restart of competition. Players and club staff are being tested twice a week. On Thursday and Friday, 1,200 people were tested at the 20 clubs. The league does not identify who tests positive for COVID-19. Norwich confirmed the positive case but did not name the player. The league’s 100-day shutdown will end Wednesday, with Aston Villa playing Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal.

More legal troubles for Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is the target of a criminal investigation in Switzerland for suspected mismanagement of a $1 million payment from soccer funds. Blatter, 84, has been notified by Swiss federal prosecutors he is an “accused person” over a loan FIFA gave in 2010 to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, according to a document seen by the Associated Press. Blatter has denied any wrongdoing during decades of financial scandals linked to soccer’s world governing body, though he was banned from the presidency and risks being brought to trial in his home country. The payment now publicly revealed came from a FIFA account on April 13, 2010, and was interest-free, unsecured, and later waived as a kind of gift, the document detailed.

Miscellany

Abdul-Jabbar’s son arrested after stabbing neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the 28-year-old son of basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested this week on suspicion of stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente, Calif., during a dispute, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said Friday, according to the Orange County Register. Abdul-Jabbar was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday, said department spokeswoman Carrie Braun. He was released after posting a $25,000 bail, she said. Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor dispute. The wounded man had multiple injuries but none were considered life-threatening and he was able to transport himself to the hospital. The 6-foot-7-inch Abdul-Jabbar, who was cooperative, was taken into custody by deputies . . . An Arizona Coyotes staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolated at home in the Phoenix area. The staffer is asymptomatic and feeling well, the team said. All other staff members or players have tested negative as teams prepare to start voluntary small-group workouts Monday.