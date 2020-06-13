College athletes’ voices being heard on racism

Resident programmers could not have known how starkly those highlights would stand in contrast to real-time Iowa sports, where a reckoning on racism has engulfed the football program. As Friday afternoon rolled around, instead of showing the men’s basketball team clinching a Big Ten title back in 2001, the network had live coverage of football coach Kirk Ferentz and several of his players addressing, once again, recent accusations of racist behavior by strength coach Chris Doyle (a Quincy native) and an overall culture in the program unwelcoming toward Black players.

Big Ten Network chose Friday as Iowa day, giving the Hawkeyes their turn in a spotlight aimed at every member institution during this pandemic. In short, daylong airings of each school’s most memorable games fill in while live action is sidelined by COVID-19.

The conversation at Iowa was ripped open, but by no means has it been limited to one school. Rather, as the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, some of the loudest — and freshest — voices among the ensuing waves of protest belong to college athletes. Long dissatisfied with their relative lack of autonomy as the transitory workforce in a powerful NCAA machine, athletes already forcing change with recent gains in owning the rights to their own name, image, and likeness (and thus the ability to profit from them) are the same ones demanding a seat at the table in the fight for social justice.

They should not be ignored.

As the future workforce for the likes of the NFL, NBA, and WNBA, all of which use college sports as their de facto minor league feeder systems, this fight is as much theirs as anyone’s. Though comparably less noticeable while college campuses have been emptied by the virus, the coming storm is impossible to miss. Unless you are unwilling to look.

“It’s a little bit more difficult because there are a lot more restrictions in college, but I think it would be cool because obviously guys are saying the right things and they’re trying to make positive change,” Patriots running back James White, a Big Ten alum from Wisconsin, said this past week.

“I think the younger generation is learning from the older generation,” White added. “The more that the NFL guys speak out, it will leak down to the college level. In college, we were very active in the community, and college guys should be more active in the community and speak out and let the world know how they feel.”

Those feelings are not always easy to hear. The Iowa accusations center largely on Doyle, a graduate of Boston College High School and Boston University, whose reputation in his profession made him the highest-paid strength coach in the country, reportedly $800,000 annually.

It was on June 5 that Twitter began to fill up with posts from current and former Iowa players detailing their issues with Doyle, and a day after that, Doyle was placed on administrative leave pending an independent review. Ferentz said Friday the investigation is ongoing and thus he had no comment on Doyle’s job status.

Some of the posts from former Iowa players included current Bears offensive lineman James Daniels, whose tweet on June 5 — “There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.” — came ostensibly in response to Ferentz being asked about players potentially kneeling as a form of protest come fall. Soon, many more players were speaking up, and speaking out.

Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin spoke at a news conference Friday after the program was hit with allegations of racism. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While many of them detailed the overall culture of the program, some, such as Emmanuel Rugamba, aimed directly at Doyle. A cornerback who played two seasons at Iowa before transferring to Miami (Ohio), Rugamba alleged two incidents involving Doyle in which he disparaged the language and clothing of Black athletes.

The result, Rugamba said, “made you walk around the football facility on eggshells. Unable to be yourself constantly trying to fit the Iowa culture caused anxiety that could be unbearable.”

Former linebacker Terrance Pryor alleged Doyle once told him, “Maybe you should take up rowing or something, you know? Oh wait, Black people don’t like boats in water, do they?”

Doyle retained his job after a 2011 incident in which he had players do a 100-squat workout, leaving 13 of them hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis (a breakdown of damaged skeletal muscle that can lead to kidney damage). He shouldn’t be so lucky this time. It won’t be easy for Ferentz to part ways with a coach on his staff since his own tenure began in 1999, but others are watching.

In a statement to the Globe, BC High said, “We are closely monitoring the situation at the University of Iowa and will evaluate his place in our Hall of Fame only after their review is complete,” while adding, “We were saddened to learn of the allegations against Chris Doyle, who graduated from our school more than 30 years ago and was inducted into our athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. Beyond the recognition of his accomplishments as a student-athlete, he has had little to no contact with the school and our students."

Dr. Chuck Stiggins, executive director of the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association for which Doyle is a board member, said in an e-mail, “The CSCCa expresses its full support for all those who are fighting against racism in any form and wherever it exists, and we seek social justice for all Black Americans.

“Furthermore, we are extremely distressed by the media reports alleging incidences of racial insensitivity within athletic programs. Every athlete deserves a positive, constructive environment in which to work and train to develop his/her full athletic potential safely and effectively and without racial bias of any kind.”

However, as of now, he said, “No action will be taken regarding [Doyle’s] position on the CSCCa board of directors until the investigation by the University of Iowa has been completed.”

Due process is fine, so long as it doesn’t obfuscate progress in the interim. This is a chance for real change. This is a moment that should not be missed. To see the NCAA set aside Nov. 3, election day in the US, as a nationwide no-game day so that student-athletes can vote? That’s progress. Let’s keep it going. There has never been a more powerful opportunity to change the narrative, to start listening and hearing the words and feelings being revealed, to truly work for a more equitable and enjoyable experience for all college athletes.

Jade Morris, a senior associate director for student-athlete development at Boston College, said she can feel the shift in players being confident using their voices. At Iowa, current players had to ask their ban on Twitter be lifted by Ferentz to get involved in this discussion (it was). That was never the case at BC, where corollary issues to being a minority on campus are not just recognized, but respected as needing proactive work toward inclusion.

“I think student-athletes feel like they’re being heard so they have the confidence to speak up,” Morris said. “They’re kind of banding together, and I think they’re feeling that confidence in each other.”

The circle then starts to close — athletes who feel heard are more likely to speak out, and coaches and administrators willing to listen are more likely to seek input. At BC, administrators and coaches recently held a town hall Zoom meeting with Black student-athletes on campus. There were more than 100 participants.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of our Black student-athletes, but I do think they feel comfortable and are confident in their experience,” Morris said. “With that being said, they are definitely a marginalized population, a strong minority. I think that makes us as coaches and administrators hypervigilant.”

In Boston, a city beset by its difficult race relations, there is need for such proactive stances. A recent example, Torii Hunter revealing he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox because of racial epithets he’d heard over his years in baseball, was acknowledged in a statement by the team. He was heard. So, too, should college athletes.

“I honestly think that they know, especially Black student-athletes, they know coming into Boston almost what they’re getting into. They know it’s not known for not being racially welcome, they’re not ignorant to that,” Morris said. “But I think the coaches do an excellent job of making them be heard and making them feel safe.”

At some point, in some form or fashion, college sports will be back on the field, and live action will be back on channels such as the Big Ten Network. Until we get there, let’s keep on listening to those who play the games.

