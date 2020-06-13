Ex-Harvard basketball star Seth Towns: ‘I’m going to shout what I’m standing for’

They got to know each other better when Towns was a freshman. Over time, they formed a closer relationship. Towns would visit Walton’s home once a week for dinner.

There was always a seat at the dinner table in the Rev. Jonathan Walton’s home. The two met when Walton was minister of Harvard’s Memorial Church and Towns was being recruited for the Crimson’s basketball team.

While Seth Towns was at Harvard, he knew he had a place to go whenever he was hungry.

“That’s when I started noticing something,” Walton said. “He would come over and he would eat and then he would always get up from the table and I would see him at my bookshelf.”

Advertisement

The shelves in Walton’s home library were full of important pieces from the Black literary canon.

“He would always end up at the library, going through books, asking me questions,” Walton said.

Eventually, Walton showed him his personal library.

“His eyes lit up like somebody just walked him into a warehouse full of Air Jordans,” Walton said.

Walton realized Towns had a hunger to learn, a passion instilled by his mother, Melissa Smitherman. They made a deal: Towns could have access to any book he wanted as long as he came over for dinner once a week. Those dinners became open discussions on the musings of James Baldwin and W.E.B. Du Bois.

“It was clear that that, more than anything, was what Seth was looking for,” Walton said.

As a top 50 basketball recruit who went on to be named Ivy League Player of the Year as a sophomore, Towns had undeniable talent, even as injuries kept him off the court the past two years. Earlier this year, he decided to transfer to Ohio State, but he completed his sociology degree from Harvard with a virtual graduation ceremony in May.

Advertisement

The day after celebrating the milestone, with the country in the throes of a pandemic and also in the immediate heat of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Towns was detained at a protest in Columbus, Ohio.





Former Harvard basketball player Seth Towns was detained at a protest in Columbus, Ohio. Malik Moman

“As soon as I enter this stage of adulthood after college — literally the day after — I’m in handcuffs,” he said. “It was unbelievable, but it was so symbolic of the effort that we all need to take immediately in changing this emergency that has been suppressed for so long.

“One day I’m celebrating one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and the next day I’m in handcuffs in the back of a police car. I don’t even know how to put that in words.”

Towns was detained for roughly five hours.

Even after a week had passed, it was difficult for him to process. He had been disappointed because he couldn’t participate in a protest the day of his graduation, but he was eager to be a part of the demonstration outside of the Columbus police station the next day.

“The solidarity, the collective sadness that I felt from everyone, it brought me to tears while I was standing on the front line listening to everybody chanting out their pain and demanding justice,” Towns said. “It was just a feeling that I never felt before.”

The detainment, he said, came out of nowhere. A cluster of six officers approached him. The group he was with was confused. Before he knew it, he was cuffed. He continued to yell, “Say his name.” Then he was in the back of a squad car.

Advertisement

“That’s something that I knew was a risk going out there,” he said. “There is this potential, because around the country you’re seeing these people who are peacefully protesting who are being detained, arrested, etc.

“For me, I was like, I don’t care if I’m getting arrested, I don’t care if I’m getting literally beaten, I’m going to shout what I’m standing for regardless of the circumstances.”

Activism became a part of Towns’s makeup as a high schooler. After Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer in 2014, Towns and classmates staged a die-in, lying on the floor in the school’s lobby with signs on their back that read: “I Can’t Breathe."

“I think it’s important to kind of take in this historical moment and capture what all of this is really saying,” Towns said. “This is much bigger than one incident that happened with George Floyd. All of the protesting and all of the forms of protesting coming in are exhibiting that.

"Obviously, police brutality is at the center of this, but this is, I think, highlighting an entire system and history of systemic oppression. That needs to be at the forefront of this nation’s efforts right now from all leadership positions.”

Towns has evolved from an idealistic adolescent into a young adult armed with a broader knowledge of the world. He has sat down for meetings with Columbus’s mayor and city council president as well as Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio to discuss tangible changes. Holding leaders accountable is always at the forefront for Towns, and pushing that dialogue is important to him.

Advertisement

“I think at this time we’re seeing a lot of leaders trying to push for making a change that we’ve needed for a long time, but on that same coin, where was that energy before all these protests?” he said. “Where was that energy before people had to suffer and die? Where was this energy for all the voices of these people that have been unheard?

“That, to me, is reactive politics, and we don’t need reactive politics, we need proactive politics.

“You’re seeing so much public outcry because this isn’t only one case of injustice. This is a threat to our liberty. That’s what I don’t think there is a culture around acknowledging. It’s weird to say this, but I don’t think people are taking in what it truly means to be disadvantaged. That alone is a threat to everything that this country says that it stands for.”

Whether it was Zena Edosomwan’s #HarvardBlackIs project in 2016 shedding light on the Black experience at Harvard, or Chris Egi’s organization No More Names, which last year gave a platform at Harvard to Eric Garner’s daughter Emerald, activism and social awareness have been ingrained in the fabric of Harvard basketball since Tommy Amaker became head coach in 2007. Amaker also has brought in leaders such as professor and author Harry Edwards and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak to players.

Advertisement

In the future, Walton said, he could see the young man who came to his dinner table doing for others what Amaker has done for him.

“I think Seth is like Tommy in some ways in that they’re both educators,” said Walton, who is now dean of Wake Forest’s School of Divinity. “So it doesn’t matter what endeavor Seth goes into. Whether Seth goes into real estate, if Seth goes into coaching, if Seth has a 20-year NBA career, you’re always going to find a group of people around him looking for what to do next or how to think about things differently.

“Seth is going to be there standing with a book in his hand, with a cloud of witnesses behind him — Tommie Smith, John Carlos, Cornel West — who he’s channeling. That’s who he is.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.