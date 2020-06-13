Good time for baseball to try some rules changes

But Major League Baseball also needs to work with the union on rules changes, and a shortened season would be a good time to experiment. If a season is forced on them, the players are unlikely to cooperate with other matters.

The reasons for that are plentiful, starting with clearing the path for the sides to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement before the 2022 season.

There will be a baseball season one way or another. Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to mandate the players to return, but his preference would be to make a deal with the Players Association.

Some new rules are already in place. A 26-man roster was approved along with a three-batter minimum for pitchers. Position players won’t be allowed to pitch until extra innings or if a team is leading or trailing by at least six runs.

A shorter season would be a good time to try some new things and compile data to determine whether it would improve the game over a full season. It also would provide a sense for how the fans feel, and presumably that would be part of the equation for future seasons.

Here are some of the changes that have been proposed in recent years:

Adjusting replay reviews — Managers will have only 20 seconds to decide whether to challenge a call this season instead of 30. That’s a plus. But there is growing sentiment to take those decisions out of the hands of the managers and have a fifth umpire determine which calls should be reviewed.

The original intent of replay was to correct egregiously blown calls. But it has become a time-wasting nuisance with teams challenging calls when a runner comes off the tag a quarter inch after being called safe.

The replay review system also provides teams with a handy way to steal signs. Shut down the video during games and other problems will be taken care of, too.

Automated strike zone — The technology isn’t quite there for MLB use, but it’s getting close. “Robot umps” will call balls and strikes at some point in the next few years. The game should speed up if the strike zone is called by the rulebook definition.

Bonus batter — Tom Verducci, the esteemed Sports Illustrated writer, has long advocated the idea that teams should be allowed to pick any player to pinch hit once a game.

J.D. Martinez, as an example, could strike out with the bases loaded and then come right back up. Or a hitter could come out of the game for a pinch runner in the eighth inning then come back up in the ninth.

Verducci believes the best players should get more chances to change the game, which is how it works in other sports. It also would add a thick layer of strategy.

It’s too gimmicky for my tastes and would cut down on having unlikely heroes win games, something that makes baseball fun. There would be clubhouse issues, too. Pulling an accomplished player out of the game so a superstar can get another at-bat will lead to a lot of hard feelings.

Extra-inning tiebreaker — The last World Baseball Classic put a runner on second base to start the 11th inning in an effort to avoid long games. It also sparked a good strategic debate about whether to bunt the runner to third or swing away.

It makes sense in tournament play, but not so much in the regular season. Games that go beyond the 12th or 13th inning are interesting or tedious depending on your individual taste. I love them.

Infield shifts — This was an ongoing conversation I had with the late Nick Cafardo. He advocated banning radical shifts to create more offense. My view was that it was incumbent on the batter to find a way to beat them.

But I am coming around to the idea of every play starting with at least two fielders on each side of second base. Too many hitters try to beat shifts with home runs. It leads to more strikeouts or hard ground balls into the shift.

Shifts are boring. But do you want to penalize teams for preparing well?

Mercy rule — Many amateur leagues will call the game after seven innings if the score is lopsided. But in pro ball, it’s problematic. Hitters want their at-bats to accumulate statistics. It’s also not fair to reward a trailing team with not having to use pitchers for two innings.

Pitch clock — It’s already in use in the minors without many issues and once it gets to the majors, only veteran pitchers will complain. It’s reasonable to think a pitcher can find a way to get on the mound and into his delivery in 20 seconds. All the fidgeting and looking around doesn’t accomplish anything except to annoy every other person in the ballpark.

Position players pitching — It should be a fun thing, seeing a position player come in to pitch every once in a while in a lopsided game. But teams set on tanking (the Orioles, for instance) used it strategically and MLB put in limits.

There were more than 50 position players who pitched last season. It got out of hand.

Roster limits — This has finally been fixed with a 26-man limit for the regular season and 28 in September. The limits are likely to expand this season because of the unusual circumstances.

Cutting down on the September roster expansion will improve the game significantly. That the most important games of the season were played under different rules never made sense.

Three-batter minimum — This is a well-intentioned idea to speed up the game by reducing pitching changes. But teams were getting away from one-batter specialists and my guess is this rule will not last. It will cause more problems than it solves.

Timeouts — Instead of counting mound visits and determining what constitutes a mound visit, one proposal would be to have timeouts like other sports.

Give each team a set number — say four or five — and you can’t stop the action without using one. Do away with shortstops running over to pat the pitcher on the back every time he falls behind, 3 and 0, in the count.

Universal designated hitter — It will likely happen this season and probably will stay in place. Purists will hate it, but it only makes sense at this point.

National League pitchers hit .131 with a .329 OPS last season and struck out in 43 percent of their plate appearances.

The poor American League pitchers who had to hit in interleague games had a hideous .087/.132/.090 slash line with one extra-base hit in 328 plate appearances.

The DH is used throughout baseball, with the NL one of the few holdouts. Enough is enough.

Wired-up players — This is not a rules change. Call it improving the product.

Some players in spring training and at the All-Star Game wear small wireless microphones and their chatter with teammates and opponents is used on the television broadcast.

It’s a lot of fun and in some cases highly entertaining. Baseball offers built-in breaks that allow the players to talk, and the sport should take advantage of that.

It would allow players to show their personalities, too. Obviously delays should be built in and broadcasters would need to be careful with what goes on the air. But baseball should be at the forefront of doing this, not trailing behind.

Jordan was interesting pick

The Red Sox drafted Blaze Jordan in the third round. Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Blaze Jordan, whom the Red Sox took in the third round of the draft, has been famous for a few years now.

He hit a 395-foot home run at Globe Life Park when he was 11, has worked out with Albert Pujols, and accepted a scholarship offer to Mississippi State when he was in the eighth grade.

Jordan is a regular on the showcase circuit, traveling around the country for events at big league parks. His Instagram account has 82,100 followers and one YouTube video of his power-hitting exploits has been viewed 4.1 million times.

Jordan also played for the Dulins Dodgers, an amateur program that counts Mookie Betts as one of its alums.

MLB incorporated a high school division into the Home Run Derby a few years ago. Jordan won the contest last year, hitting a series of bombs at Progressive Field when he was 16. Betts was there to hug him at the end.

It was fun to watch, but I remember thinking at the time that it can’t be good for development purposes to have high school kids swinging out of their cleats like that.

But the kind of raw power and bat speed Jordan has can’t be taught, and the Sox couldn’t resist taking him with the 89th overall pick.

“We were thrilled,” director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni said. “He’s a unique talent. A ton of power upside.”

Jordan is 17, so he has ample time to refine his swing. But how will his fame translate to the decidedly non-glamorous world of the minors?

“I haven’t thought a ton about whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing for him,” Toboni said. “But what we did think a good bit about was how he handled that notoriety, and for me, the kid is mature beyond his years.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ J.J. Altobelli is a southern California area scout for the Sox. His father, stepmother, and 13-year-old sister were among the nine people killed when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed in January.

It fell to Altobelli, who joined the Sox as a scout in 2018, to represent his family in the wake of the tragedy and help care for his 16-year-old sister, Alexis.

He also kept working. Altobelli did much of the in-person scouting of University of Hawaii lefthander Jeremy Wu-Yelland, and the Sox took him in the fourth round.

“J.J. really drove it with how well he communicated,” Toboni said. “He’s had such a tough year. He showed me how strong someone can be. His sister, Lexi, too, and his fiancée, Carly. They taught me so much this year.”

In the days when the draft was conducted via a conference call, the Sox would have dedicated Wu-Yelland’s selection in honor of the Altobelli family.

John Altobelli, J.J.’s father, was a longtime junior college coach and also managed in the Cape Cod League.

▪ Dante Ricciardi, a 24-year-old scout who joined the Sox in February, took point on the selection of Florida State lefthander Shane Drohan in the fifth round. His passion about Drohan’s potential helped sell the pick.

Dante, the son of longtime MLB executive J.P. Ricciardi, is a West Boylston native who finished his college career at Bryant.

Drohan is an interesting selection in that he pitched only 73⅓ innings in college and was the quarterback of his high school football team, which limited his innings during those years. For a college junior, he has a lot of development left.

▪ In retrospect, MLB was too severe in taking a second-round pick away from the Red Sox as punishment for the 2018 sign-stealing infractions.

Rob Manfred’s report came out April 22. The draft was reduced to five rounds on May 8. MLB should have adjusted the penalty at that point.

Losing one of five picks was a far bigger setback to the organization than one of 40, especially when you consider even MLB acknowledges it’s not sure if the Sox actually broke the rules or how much they benefited if they did.

▪ In its coverage of the draft, ESPN and MLB Network tried to copy what worked so well during the NFL Draft by dropping in camera shots of general managers in their offices.

Chaim Bloom was shown in his office at Fenway Park on a few occasions over two days and used those moments to make a point.

One of the photos behind him was of Pumpsie Green, the organization’s first Black player. Another showed Dr. Martin Luther King with Abraham Joshua Heschel, a noted Jewish theologian and philosopher.

Heschel marched for civil rights with King in Selma, Ala., in 1965.

Bloom also displayed a placard MLB sent to teams for the broadcast. It said “Black Lives Matter. United for Change.” That came from an idea Cubs president Theo Epstein had.

Epstein and other executives also combined to donate $311,000 to five organizations that work for racial justice, including the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

MLB matched the donation and in all more than a $1 million was raised.

Full career for Washington

Former A's outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at the age of 65. Robert H. Houston/Associated Press

Claudell Washington, who died Wednesday at the age of 65, didn’t play high school baseball and was signed by the Athletics for $3,000 after a scout watched him play sandlot games.

He helped Oakland win the 1974 World Series as a 20-year-old and was an All-Star in ’75. In all, Washington played 17 years for seven teams.

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan struck him out 39 times, nine times more than any other player.

Remember when Ferris Bueller caught a foul ball at Wrigley Field? It was Washington who hit it, or at least that was the footage used in the movie.

Extra bases

As baseball tries to fashion a season, it should want to get the World Series done before Nov. 1. So much attention will be on the Nov. 3 presidential election that the games will be an afterthought. Baseball also would run the risk of games being played in cities where violence could break out after the election … Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. told a St. Louis radio station that baseball “isn’t very profitable, to be quite honest.” He purchased the team for $150 million in 1995 and it is now worth an estimated $2.2 billion. But that’s not profitable, apparently … The Blue Jays are soon going to be a problem in the American League East. Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin, who many scouts considered the best all-around prospect in the draft, fell to them at No. 5. The 21-year-old will soon join a position player group that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (21), Cavan Biggio (25), and Bo Bichette (22) … The Indians took 21-year-old lefthander Logan Allen in the second round of the draft. The Indians already have 23-year-old lefthander Logan Allen on their 40-man roster. They’re both Florida natives. The Blue Jays took Louisville outfielder Zach Britton in the fifth round. Perhaps he’ll face lefthander Zack Britton of the Yankees someday … Happy birthday to Luis Aponte, who is 67. The righthander from Venezuela was 8-6 with a 3.02 ERA in 85 relief appearances for the Red Sox from 1980-83 before being traded to the Indians.

