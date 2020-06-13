Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Kevin McHale and Robert Parish combine for 34 rebounds — including 21 offensive — in one of the more underrated big games of the era.

Patriots-Saints, Sept. 17, 2017 (NFL Network, 4 p.m.)

Tom Brady goes 30 for 39 for 447 yards and three touchdowns. This is the first of three straight 2017 Patriots games the NFL Network is showing Sunday.

Blues-Bruins, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Final (NBCSN, 10 p.m.)

I suppose the only reason to watch this one is if you’re still bewildered at how the Bruins managed to lose Game 7 at home.

