Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 13, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lit up the Saints' defense in 2017.
Bucks-Celtics, Game 7, 1987 Eastern Conference semifinals (noon, NBA TV)

Kevin McHale and Robert Parish combine for 34 rebounds — including 21 offensive — in one of the more underrated big games of the era.

Patriots-Saints, Sept. 17, 2017 (NFL Network, 4 p.m.)

Tom Brady goes 30 for 39 for 447 yards and three touchdowns. This is the first of three straight 2017 Patriots games the NFL Network is showing Sunday.

Blues-Bruins, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Final (NBCSN, 10 p.m.)

I suppose the only reason to watch this one is if you’re still bewildered at how the Bruins managed to lose Game 7 at home.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.