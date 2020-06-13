MLB players expected to reject owners’ latest 72-game proposal

Besides offering fans a season of dubious respectability given its length, another byproduct of the ongoing negotiations is how the relationship between the owners and players has unraveled even further, according to industry sources. The deteriorating tenor and lack of movement from entrenched positions offer a concerning bellwether for next winter’s CBA negotiations, one that will serve to increase concerns of a work stoppage that could threaten the 2022 season.

As for 2020, before the weekend is over the players are expected to reject the owners’ latest 72-game proposal, a move that will increase the likelihood that commissioner Rob Manfred will impose the shortest possible season, 48-50 games, to run from July to late September, with no expanded playoffs.

Major League Baseball has problems that extend well beyond how to stitch together a season during a pandemic.

Attached to the owners’ third formal proposal Friday was an excoriating letter from Dan Halem, the commissioner’s office chief negotiator, to the Major League Baseball Players’ Association’s chief negotiator, Bruce Meyer.

In the letter, Halem used biting sarcasm to call into question the union’s dedication to bargaining in good faith.

“I acknowledge up front that I must have misinterpreted your June 6th letter,” Halem wrote to Meyer, as reported by The Athletic and ESPN. “I thought the letter reflected a willingness on the part of the Association to discuss in good faith the economics necessary for the Office of the Commissioner to waive its right under the March Agreement to resume the 2020 season only when there are, among other things, no restrictions on fan access. After reviewing the Association’s counterproposal, I stand corrected.”

In the proposal embedded within the communique, the commissioner’s office offered the players a 72-game regular season where they would be paid between 70 percent (guaranteed) and 83 percent (if the postseason is completed) of their prorated 2020 salaries.

The amount of guaranteed money remains approximately the same — roughly a 30 percent reduction of prorated salaries — as what was offered in the owners’ prior proposals of 82- and 76-game schedules.

At the heart of the dispute is a March 26 agreement where the sides negotiated that the players would be paid 100 percent of their prorated salaries. The agreement contains a clause calling on the sides to discuss, not negotiate, in good faith alternative compensation if games are played before no fans.

The union says there has been discussion of alternative compensation but that the players are under no obligation to negotiate off of 100 percent without first being convinced by financial information from the owners, details which have not yet been provided.

Halem went right at the union on the matter.

“We are convinced that the Association has purposely failed to fulfill its obligations under the March Agreement, and has deprived the Clubs the benefit of their bargain in the March Agreement, all while continuing to enjoy the lucrative benefits the Clubs agreed to provide the Association in return,” wrote Halem according to The Athletic. “. . . This failure to act in good faith has caused enormous damage to the sport.”

In a statement, a Players Association spokesperson offered a tart retort: “Mr. Halem’s self-serving letter is filled with inaccuracies and incomplete facts. We will respond to that and the league’s latest proposal in short order. It should not be forgotten however that even MLB admits that our March Agreement does not require players to agree to further pay cuts. Indeed, as Mr. Halem agreed in a May 18 letter to [union executive director] Tony Clark: ‘The Association is free to take the position that players are unwilling to accept further reductions.’ Pat Houlihan, MLB legal counsel, similarly acknowledged in his May 22 letter to the Players Association: ‘We agree with the Association that, under the Agreement, players are not required to accept less than their full prorated salary.’ ’’

No cracks have emerged in the players’ resolve to stick by the March 26 agreement and be paid their full prorated salaries versus share the burden with the owners for the revenue losses that would ensue by playing in front of no fans. Besides the March 26 agreement, central to the players’ stance is that they are the ones assuming the physical risks of reentering the workforce at a moment when COVID-19 is still, to varying degrees, impacting wide swaths of the country.

The players are concerned that the owners are trying to divide their ranks with an eye toward hammering out a more favorable collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

By not abandoning hardened positions, each side is essentially flexing its approach to the next round of CBA talks.

In their prior two proposals, which have gone from 114 to 89 games, the players agreed to the owners’ desire to expand the playoffs, with the number of teams to increase from the current 10 to as many as 16. The players do acknowledge that the March 26 agreement empowers Manfred to impose a schedule. Expanding the playoffs cannot be unilaterally imposed based on the current CBA.

Should MLB establish a short season of approximately 50 games, the players can be expected to withdraw their support for an expanded postseason.

The owners do not want the playoffs to extend into November, which is what the players’ earlier scenarios proposed. One reason is the owners’ team of experts forecast a surge in COVID-19 cases when the weather turns cooler and threaten to not allow the postseason, a rich source of revenue because of national television contracts, to be completed.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB