'Fessing up to some great music

Roy Byrd is a pretty cool name. Simple as it is — just a pair of monosyllables — you also get the nice visual effect of those two r’s and two y’s. There’s even an alternate-spelling hint of avian affiliation. It’s a name poised to take wing. But Professor Longhair, Byrd’s nom de music, is that much cooler.
Of course neither name is anywhere near as good as his records. ‘Fess (1918-1980) was one of the glories of New Orleans music. His singing and piano playing partner proto-R&B with a sort of indeterminate rumba. That partnership — rolling, swaying, winking — is uniquely poised between stateliness and frenzy. A husky gulp of a voice suits to perfection a percussive barrelhouse style at the keyboard.
If you watched HBO’S “Treme,” David Simon’s follow-up to “The Wire,” you’ve heard ‘Fess’ music. John Goodman’s character liked to play “Mardi Gras in New Orleans” loud and dance out the door to it. That’s a good one. “In the Night” might be even better. Either one ought to get you dancing out the door, too.
