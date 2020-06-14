'Fessing up to some great music

Roy Byrd is a pretty cool name. Simple as it is — just a pair of monosyllables — you also get the nice visual effect of those two r’s and two y’s. There’s even an alternate-spelling hint of avian affiliation. It’s a name poised to take wing. But Professor Longhair, Byrd’s nom de music, is that much cooler.

Of course neither name is anywhere near as good as his records. ‘Fess (1918-1980) was one of the glories of New Orleans music. His singing and piano playing partner proto-R&B with a sort of indeterminate rumba. That partnership — rolling, swaying, winking — is uniquely poised between stateliness and frenzy. A husky gulp of a voice suits to perfection a percussive barrelhouse style at the keyboard.