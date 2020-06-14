This week’s TV: The future of cop shows, ‘The Politician’ has ambitions, and a noir ‘Perry Mason’

For some, TV police procedurals have long served as a form of comfort-food viewing. Yes, scarily violent crimes are often committed in those stories, but they are generally solved by the ethical cops who oversee the case, cops who play by the rules. The big message of the cop genre: You are safe. Occasionally, a bad cop might appear on a show, but ultimately he or she is vanquished.

Today's column covers June 15-21.

Naturally, there have been TV stories that aimed to dig deeper, to show that not everyone is safe, to acknowledge the systemic racism in policing, notably “When They See Us." But the cop genre, with roots in the likes of “Dragnet” and “Adam 12,” has consistently forwarded an image of a trustworthy institution. And, perhaps because of that, it has been a very lucrative product for TV networks.

The May 25 killing of George Floyd, and the protests it set off around the world, have resulted in more viral footage than ever showing a narrative that falls outside the realm of most cop shows. The beatings, the chokeholds, the rubber bullets fired at peaceful protesters, together with the many unjustified killings, they’ve all conflicted with TV’s more common imagery.

Will the impact of the Floyd killing have an impact on cop shows? It will be interesting to see what happens. The Paramount Network has already canceled its unscripted series “Cops,” and A&E has canceled “Live PD,” both shows that have long been accused of glorifying law enforcement despite their “reality” label. But, once TV is back on its pre-pandemic schedule, how will the writers’ rooms react?

Will there only be “special” episodes addressing the issue?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. HBO has rebooted “Perry Mason” as an eight-episode limited series, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., but it promises to be better than most reboots. Based on Erle Stanley Gardner’s fiction, the show is the origin story of the titular defense lawyer, who will be played by Matthew Rhys. It’s set in 1930s L.A., where Mason is a low-rent P.I. haunted by his World War I experiences and a broken marriage. Also in the cast: Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Nate Corddry, Lili Taylor, Robert Patrick, and Stephen Root.

2. He was Donald Trump’s political mentor, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Roy Cohn, depicted so effectively in “Angels in America,” was the chief counsel during Senator Joe McCarthy’s investigations of suspected communists, and he prosecuted and argued for the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. He was also an anti-gay activist who died from AIDS in 1986. On Friday at 8 p.m., HBO is premiering the documentary “Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn,” which is directed by Ivy Meeropol, the Rosenbergs’ granddaughter.

Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch in season 2 of Netflix's "The Politician." Giovanni Rufino/Netflix

3. The first season of “The Politician” was super-meh, relying on high school comedy clichés as it charted Payton Hobart’s campaign to be class president. But season 2, which is available on Netflix on Friday, sounds better, as Payton, played by Ben Platt, runs in a New York state Senate race against the incumbent, played by Judith Light. The season also stars Bette Midler and Gwyneth Paltrow. About the series in general, co-creator Ryan Murphy told Collider, “I think where season 2 ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race. That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is.”

4. On Friday, Apple TV+ is premiering a documentary called “Dads,” directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. In honor of Fathers Day, it’s about parenting in today’s world, and it features interviews and home-movie footage from Hollywood celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, and Will Smith. Howard also looks at the dads in her own family, including her late grandfather Rance and her father, Ron.

Rachel Hilson and Michael Cimino in Hulu's "Love, Victor." Richard Cartwright/Hulu

5. “Love, Victor” is a teen drama series set in the world of the hit 2018 movie “Love, Simon,” which was about a gay high school boy outside Atlanta who is pushed out of the closet. This time, the boy, Victor, is not 100 percent sure he’s gay, and he’s from a working class Latino family that just moved to town from Texas. He writes to Simon for advice, as he pursues his truth. Michael Cimino stars as Victor, with Ana Ortiz and James Martinez as his parents, Wednesday on Hulu.

6. The production schedule for “One Day at a Time” was interrupted by the pandemic, so the show is delivering an animated episode. Called “The Politics Episode,” it’s about a visit from conservative relatives including a character voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s on Pop (which picked up the series after Netflix canceled it) on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

7. PBS’s “Frontline” will air its third documentary about the coronavirus this week, Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on WGBH 2. Called “The Virus: What Went Wrong?,” it will trace the spread of the virus across the globe and the failures of the US government’s response. The federal picture in the episode will not be pretty.

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Chi” Lena Waithe’s South Side drama is back for season 3. Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“Karma” A new adventure reality series where teen contestants, away from their parents, solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges. HBO Max, Thursday

“Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” In which she explores the food culture of various immigrant groups in America. Hulu, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Laurel Canyon” A two-part docu-series about the vibrant L.A. music scene in the ’60s and ’70s. Epix

“Insecure” Season 4 is a powerful look at friendship and change. HBO

“Space Force” Steve Carell’s latest comedy series never gets off the ground. Netflix

“Quiz” About a real-life “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” scandal, Stephen Frears’s three-part miniseries doesn’t try to supply all the answers. AMC

“What We Do in the Shadows” The vampire comedy is still goofy fun in season 2. FX

“The Lovebirds” The romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae is easy to watch and easier to forget. Netflix





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.