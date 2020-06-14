19-year-old man killed in Wilbraham crash

A 19-year-old man was killed Saturday in an early-morning crash in Wilbraham, according to a police statement posted to Facebook on Sunday.

Officers in Wilbraham responded to the area of Mountain and Ridge roads around 5:50 a.m. for a reported car crash.

Officers found a vehicle with “significant damage” and the driver, a 19-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.