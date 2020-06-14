19-year-old man killed in Wilbraham crash

A 19-year-old man was killed Saturday in an early-morning crash in Wilbraham, according to a police statement posted to Facebook on Sunday.
Officers in Wilbraham responded to the area of Mountain and Ridge roads around 5:50 a.m. for a reported car crash.
Officers found a vehicle with “significant damage” and the driver, a 19-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
The driver has not been identified, police said, citing the pending investigation.
The crash is also being investigated by State Police and the Hampden district attorney’s office.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.