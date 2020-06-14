Body found near Boston golf course

Boston police are investigating after a body was found in Franklin Park near the William J. Devine golf course on Sunday, a police spokesman said.
Homicide detectives were on scene in the area near 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive to determine if there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, said Officer James Moccia.
The body was reported to police about 2:45 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.