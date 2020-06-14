Death investigation underway in Dorchester

A death investigation is underway after a man who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds was pronounced dead in Dorchester, according to a Boston police statement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 82 Wheatland Ave.

Upon arriving, officers were directed to one of the residences in the area, where in the hallway a man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.