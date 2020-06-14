Death investigation underway in Dorchester

A death investigation is underway after a man who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds was pronounced dead in Dorchester, according to a Boston police statement.
Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 82 Wheatland Ave.
Upon arriving, officers were directed to one of the residences in the area, where in the hallway a man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.” Anyone with information can contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
No further information was immediately available.
