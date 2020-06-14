Police clear area near St. Raphael church in Medford

Police told people in the area of St. Raphael Church in Medford to clear the area due to an “active scene” on High Street Sunday afternoon.

Medford police posted a tweet at 4:29 p.m. alerting the public to stay away from the area. About 35 minutes later, they posted an update saying the church had been cleared, but noted that the surrounding area remained “active.”

No further information was immediately available from the Medford Police Department.