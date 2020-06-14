Police say man drove moped through crime scene in Dorchester, struck officer

Around 10:26 p.m., officers say a man, later identified as 19-year-old Giraldy Guerrero, approached the crime scene on his moped at an “accelerated rate of speed,” according to the statement.

Police say they were guarding a crime scene near 861 Washington St. where a man had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A Braintree man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove his moped through an active crime scene in Dorchester and struck an officer, according to a statement from Boston police.

Police say Guerrero drove his moped through yellow police tape marking the scene and past several police cruisers with their blue lights on as officers called for him to stop, according to the statement.

Guerrero continued through the crime scene, which extended from Ogden Street to Fuller Street, eventually crashing into an officer and falling to the ground, police said.

Guerrero got to his feet and fled, police said. He was placed under arrest near 19 Mora St. following a foot chase and a “violent struggle," according to police.

The officer who was struck was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

A police spokesperson said Guerrero was not injured.

Guerrero faces charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, resisting arrest, trespassing, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

