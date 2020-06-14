Protests, vigils to continue across the region Sunday

Doctors with the Association of Pakistani Physicians of New England and Indian Medical Association of New England planned a late afternoon demonstration in front of the Boston Public Library, inviting “physicians and health workers to join wearing white coats or scrubs.”

In the city, clergy members from local churches held an afternoon prayer service on Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand “for Christians to come together across boundaries to be a catalytic voice for kindness, justice, and righteousness,” according to organizers.

More than a dozen protests, vigils, and marches were scheduled across the region Sunday, as the nationwide wave of demonstrations against structural racism and police brutality continue after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Health care workers in Providence led a march in Rhode Island to the State House “in support of making our health care system more just and equitable,” joining with another group of protesters holding a die-in at the same site. Video on social media showed doctors in white coats arriving near the State House as a crowd of hundreds chanted “Black lives matter.”

From village greens to the streets of Washington, DC, protests in Massachusetts and well beyond have become part of the fabric of daily life this spring, after Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 by white police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder. The protests have also centered on the killings of other Black Americans by police, such as Breonna Taylor of Louisville, as well as other racial inequities in policing, the economy, and society at large.

Several smaller events were held around Greater Boston earlier Sunday.

In Somerville’s Powderhouse Park, more than a dozen people gathered around 2 p.m., holding signs and waving at passing cars. The rally was organized by 9-year-old Naomi Nurenberg, a third-grader at the Benjamin G. Brown School.

“I don’t really think it’s right that police are shooting Black people so I decided that our school should know about it and do a protest,” Nurenberg said in an interview before the protest.

According to Nurenberg’s mother, Liana Tuller, the girl began planning Sunday’s gathering about a week ago after watching others protest in Arlington. In an e-mail distributed by the school officials, Nurenberg encouraged attendees to bring signs, wear masks, and stand 6 feet apart to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m proud of Naomi for wanting to organize this event and I’m glad our community wants to stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement and fight for justice,” she said.

And in Concord, about 30 people marched the Battle Road trail to Lexington on Sunday morning, holding signs and wearing shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The event’s organizer, Stephanie Upham, said the event was meaningful on two levels.

On one hand, it’s a symbol of revolution, she said. “I view George Floyd as the name heard around the world, and this is where the shot heard around the world was," Upham said.

But Concord and Lexington are largely white with small Black populations, she noted, adding that it is important for white demonstrators show their support for the movement. Most all the marchers at the event appeared to be white.

“It’s important that even those who have no experience, or don’t know anyone who has had the experience [of Black Americans] come to the forefront,” Upham said.

A candlelight vigil is planned in Framingham this afternoon, and a prayer service on Wollaston Beach in Quincy, while organizers had other events scheduled in a scattering of communities including Falmouth and Maynard.

The demonstrations in New England come as another police killing of a Black man was reported, this time in Atlanta, sparking further unrest in the nation.

Rayshard Brooks was killed late Friday at a Wendy’s restaurant after police responded to a call about his car blocking a drive-thru. He was shot after a struggle with police during an attempt to flee, prompting the resignation of the city’s police chief on Saturday.

After a night of protest, Atlanta police announced early Sunday that the officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired, and another officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, was on leave.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro. Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.