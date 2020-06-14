Suspected motorcycle gang member arrested for gun possession in West Bridgewater

Kenneth McDonald, a 58-year-old Whitman man, faces charges of carrying/possessing a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, and a firearm violation with second offense, State Police said in a statement. He was also issued a citation warning for speeding.

McDonald and another motorcyclist were allegedly seen driving 70 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone along West Chestnut Street in Brockton around 6:15 p.m. Friday, State Police said.

Troopers tried to pull the bikers over, but one sped off towards West Bridgewater, State Police said. A short time later, troopers found the motorcyclist — identified as McDonald — on Manley Street in West Bridgewater.

It was discovered that McDonald was in possession of a BERSA SA .45 handgun with seven rounds of ammunition, including one round in the chamber, State Police said. He was arrested and taken to the State Police Middleboro Barracks, where he was charged.

McDonald was released on $500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

