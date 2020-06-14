Amid violations, Cuomo prepared to reverse local re-openings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Upset by “rampant” violations of New York’s pandemic-fighting restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Sunday to pull liquor licenses of scofflaw restaurants and even reinstate closings in areas where local governments fail to enforce rules.

Manhattan and Long Island’s tony Hamptons were singled out as problem areas by Cuomo, who said the state has received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. He said the violations endanger the state’s fragile progress in the fight against the coronavirus as it slowly relaxes restrictions enacted in March.

“We are not kidding around with this. You’re talking about jeopardizing people’s lives,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.