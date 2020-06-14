Beyoncé wants officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home.

The superstar said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers “must be held accountable for their actions.”

The officers, Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.