Mass. reports 208 new coronavirus cases, 48 additional deaths

Massachusetts public health officials said Sunday that they had detected 208 new cases of COVID-19, and that the viral illness had claimed 48 additional lives. But key metrics the state is using to track the pandemic continued to trend downward or hold steady.

The state’s total of confirmed and probable cases of the novel coronavirus now stands at 105,603, while the number of fatalities has reached 7,624. When only confirmed cases are counted, the numbers are 101,276 total cases and 7,467 deaths.

Massachusetts has seen a slow decline in the number of new cases and in other key statistics related to COVID-19, but the trends are playing out as many other parts of the country are seeing reversals in their progress.