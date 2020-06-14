A 16-year-old’s COVID diary

Mid-March: My mother unboxes three uncomfortable masks, I am in the basement downloading Call of Duty: Warzone. My friends play it and it’s free, so I might as well get it. I think it will be a few hours of fun.

March 12: I exit the brick school building, assuming I will return on Monday, maybe if I’m lucky, two weeks from now. I join a train of chuckling teenage boys as we begin our daily after-school migration toward Leonard Field. We are laughing about John’s “Family Guy” ringtone going off during a test. Life is good.

April 12: Easter, one month has passed since the end of school but I only know the holiday and that it is Sunday; I do not know the date. A few extended family members arrive in our yard wearing masks. We don our masks and join them from six feet away. I try to control my breathing inside my mask, but it does not work. My glasses become obscured by fog. As soon as they leave, I go downstairs to play Call of Duty with my friends, the only way I can talk to them now. I have played it for 50 hours, over two days.

Late April: The ties around the hoops at Leonard Field have been broken so I go down with three friends. We wear masks, bring our own basketballs, and just shoot around. It is raining too, but we love every minute of it. When a police car drives over the field to reach us and the officer inside threatens us with trespassing charges, I am not surprised or sad, and I peacefully return home. It was too good to be true.

Late May: It has been a while since I have done anything worth remembering, but I know that will change today. I get dropped off at Mahoney’s Garden Center and I am greeted by the smiles of my new co-workers. At least I think that they are smiles. It is hard to see behind the mask. I smile behind my mask too as I take used shopping carts from customers, telling them to have a nice day as I spray the carts with bleach.

Early June: I wake up to see footage of riots in Minneapolis.

Early June: My cousins and I kneel outside of a police department. I kneel long enough that the concrete leaves a deep imprint on my skin. It is worth it though, because soon, the chief of police comes out and kneels with us.

June 9: I meet my friends at Leonard Field. We chuckle and play basketball without worry. Life is good.

Trey Andrews

Winchester

This is an edited excerpt from a school writing assignment. It was first submitted to bostonglobe.com/postcards.