Don’t talk of ‘ghosts’ — celebrate the vibrant life of the Wabanaki tribal nations

As tribal ambassador for the Penobscot Nation in Maine, I can assure your readers that the Wabanaki tribal nations do not exist mainly in past tense. My nation as well as the Passamaquoddy, Maliseet, and Micmac are still stewards of our homelands and have sovereign nation communities that are distinct places full of life and cultural values of our ancestors.

I am writing in response to the article by Murray Whyte about the painting “Wabanaki Waters” and its creator Kay WalkingStick, which appeared in the Sunday arts section of the Globe ( “Calling on ghosts of the Wabanaki,” June 7). We appreciate the edits that were made to the story subsequently, but we still feel our voices should be heard on this matter.

We do not need to be commemorated by art or mascots or books, from which non-Wabanaki people seek to profit, because we are still here. We are telling our stories, participating in state and federal governments, making our own art, and working hard to be visible and represented in a society that still seeks to ignore and mistreat us.

We have survived colonization, disease, warfare, attempted genocide, our children being stolen by the government in the interest of assimilation, and the lasting effects of centuries of racism and trauma. We grieve what we have lost, but we celebrate what we have maintained. As we are all seeing in American society, racism is deeply held and has dangerous consequences. By initially writing that we are “all but gone,” Whyte added to the battles that we are fighting.

Maulian Dana

Tribal ambassador

Penobscot Nation

Penobscot Nation Indian Island, Maine





Why do you keep erasing indigenous peoples?

In “Calling on ghosts of the Wabanaki,” reporter Murray Whyte refers to the Wabanaki in the past tense. While, in the print version of his piece, Whyte tries to do the right thing by acknowledging cultural genocide and tipping his hat to the Wabanaki confederacy in his last paragraph, he succumbs to the erasure of Wabanaki people that he bemoans when he writes that the Wabanaki live “mostly on reservations in far northern Maine and Vermont, far from their ancestral lands.” In fact, the majority of the more than 8,000 Wabanaki who live in the Dawnland today reside in southern Maine.

A fuller telling by Whyte would have included the fact that the Wabanaki are innovators of best practices to transform child welfare systems that commit cultural genocide. They also lead in the decolonization of museums.

Why do we need to keep writing The Boston Globe about this? Just reread the front page of your paper on April 20, 2018 (“Reclaiming a culture, reclaiming a life”). Why does the erasure of Indigenous peoples continue to be an issue in your paper? Your readers deserve better.

Mishy Lesser

Watertown

The writer is the learning director for the Upstander Project/Dawnland and codirector of the Upstander Academy, which studies genocide.