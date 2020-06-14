Gregg Popovich slams Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, and Roger Goodell

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich continued his presidential criticism, but he also directed his disdain to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones , Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , according to an interview published in the New York Times Saturday. Popovich accused Jones and Kraft of hypocrisy. Both men are two of seven NFL owners who donated at least $1 million to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee while simultaneously running franchises that rely on rosters of mostly Black players. That combination doesn’t mesh well with Popovich. ‘‘It’s just hypocritical,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.’’ Popovich believes Goodell originally capitulated to the desires of Trump and the NFL owners who didn’t like players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. ‘‘He got intimidated when Trump jumped on the kneeling,’’ Popovich said, adding that Goodell ‘‘folded.’’ ‘‘A smart man is running the NFL and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great — all the people who fought to allow (former NFl quarterback) Colin Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice,’’ Popovich said. ‘‘The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like (former vice president Dick ) Cheney back in the Iraq War.’’

Real Madrid resumed its Spanish league campaign with a 3-1 win over Eibar to keep pace with leader Barcelona. The victory kept Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which returned on Saturday with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca. The game saw Brazilian veteran defender Marcelo take a knee during a goal celebration in apparent support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Eibar and Mallorca are both fighting relegation. The Spanish league said it will file criminal charges against the fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona’s match at Mallorca. The match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba. The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field early in the second half, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. … Leverkusen boosted its Champions League hopes while extending Schalke’s lengthy winless run in the German Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw in Berlin.

Advertisement

Colleges

Iowa DB injured in jet ski accident

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No additional information was provided. Iowa sports information said Koerner had finished the first week of voluntary workouts with his teammates and was at the lake with his father for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families. Koerner established himself as a key to the Hawkeyes’ defense last season. He made a 81 tackles and had one interception in 2019.